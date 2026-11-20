Nov. 20 (UPI) — The Indianapolis Colts will “evaluate everything,” including a quarterback change, coach Shane Steichen said after a loss to the Houston Texans.

Colts starter Daniel Jones completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards and an interception in the 26-3 setback Thursday in Houston. The veteran quarterback posted a passer rating of 43.9 over his last two games — the worst two-game stretch of his career.

“We’ll evaluate everything,” Steichen told reporters, when asked if Jones was still his starting quarterback.

Jones completed a career-low 58.4% of his throws for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns and a league-high 13 interceptions through 11 starts this season. The eight-year veteran also lost three fumbles for the 3-8 Colts.

SAFETY.

WILL ANDERSON JR. IS A MONSTER.

INDvsHOU on Prime

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On Thursday, Jones helped the Colts drive for a field goal on the game’s opening possession. He failed to complete 10 of his next 15 passes as the Texans scored 23 unanswered points. Steichen opted to replace Jones with backup Anthony Richardson for the Colts’ final drive in the fourth quarter.

“I thought he could do some things better,” Steichen said of Jones. “Obviously, there was a good pass rush coming at him, for sure. But we’ll go back and evaluate the tape.”

Richardson, who requested a trade last off-season, went 0 for 2 in relief of Jones. He also saw action in the fourth quarter of the Colts’ Week 10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He went 2 for 2 for 8 yards in that appearances.

Jones signed a two-year, $88 million contract with the Colts in March. He has a salary cap hit of $46.8 million next season, with a scheduled void year in 2028.

“I understand where we are as a team,” Jones said. “I understand it’s an issue to score three points. We’ve gotta be better offensively. I’m the quarterback, so I’m responsible. I’ve gotta play better. I know that. That’s the job.”

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is on the final year of his rookie contract. The Colts declined his fifth-year option in April.

Anthony Richardson Sr. has checked in for the Colts.

INDvsHOU on Prime

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Riley Leonard, the Colts’ third-string quarterback, has yet to throw a pass this season. The Colts own the worst offense in the AFC and third-worst unit in the NFL, with an average of 276.6 yards per game. They averaged just 163.3 passing yards per game through 11 appearances this season, which also ranks third-worst in the NFL and is the lowest mark in the AFC.

Their rushing attack — led by All-Pro Jonathan Taylor — ranks No. 16 in the NFL.

The Texans held advantages of 21-8 in first downs, 354-167 in total yards and 37:46-22:14 in time of possession in Thursday’s AFC South divisional matchup. They also were successful on 8 of 14 third-down conversions, compared to the Colts’ 1 for 11 clip.

“We’ve gotta stay resilient, that’s the bottom line,” Steichen said. “I’ve said this before, but it is. You are going through tough times, hard times, and you really find out about who you are, the character of who you are. How you show up to work and how you work every single day.

“Regardless of the situation and regardless of the circumstances, you’ve got to keep fighting through it.”

The Colts will host the New York Giants (5-3-1) in Week 12. They are on bye in Week 13. The Colts will then play on the road in three of their next four games.