Nov. 24 (UPI) — A substance released into a crowd at a Don Toliver concert in Manchester could be linked to jewelry thefts reported at the show, British police said Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police said they were investigating a possible link to a string of nine jewelry thefts that happened during the show.

Concertgoers in Manchester were evacuated from a concert at the Co-Op Live arena after an unknown substance was released into the crowd Sunday night at a concert by American rapper Toliver.

“We know that what happened on Sunday night and the imagery seen on social media will bring back painful memories of 2017,” Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding said in a press release. “Thankfully, we are not dealing with an incident of such a devastating nature or motive and we maintain our belief that, based on the information available to us now, there is no wider ongoing risk to the public.”

In 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Harding said there have been similar reports of thefts at Toliver’s concerts around Europe, and they are reaching out to police in those cities.

“We’ll also continue to work closely with the venue and local authority partners over the coming weeks as events begin to return to the Co-Op Live arena,” Harding said. “I’d like to thank everyone who attended the concert on Sunday evening for their patience and cooperation while emergency services responded.”

Harding advised anyone who has developed symptoms or has become ill since the event to see a doctor or go to a hospital if needed.

The concertgoers described feeling a burning sensation in their throats and eyes and struggling to breathe. Police initially said it was tear gas that was released, but they later went back to “unknown substance.” The substance is still not known.

Yewande Famutimi told CNN she felt a burning sensation in her throat while dancing.

“It was very scary. … We were struggling to breathe and coughing really badly,” she said. “We could see people running out of the arena’s floor. We were confused whether the show would continue but once the lights turned on, we knew it was over.”

Concertgoer Usman Asghar said the venue was “a complete mess” and he thought it was odd that security did not conduct checks when people entered.

“Security did not use metal detectors to check us, did not frisk us as usual and did not even check my wife’s bag,” Asghar told CNN.

“When this incident occurred, staff told us (Don Toliver was) taking a ‘break’ and did not tell anyone what was going on. No communication with the thousands of customers.”