Nov. 25 (UPI) — Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will testify before Congress next week, following a nationwide ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights earlier this month.

Bedford will appear before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee at 10 a.m. EST Tuesday to discuss the agency’s efforts to modernize the nation’s air traffic control system.

Duffy is scheduled to testify before the Senate Commerce aviation subcommittee Dec. 2.

Lawmakers are expected to question him about the cause of the Nov. 13 outage, the federal government’s response and measures being taken to prevent similar disruptions.

The nationwide ground stop lasted more than four hours, resulting in thousands of flight cancellations and delays. Air travel operations took several days to return to normal.

Federal officials initially attributed the outage to a data overload involving aging routers. Duffy later said the disruption occurred during a telecommunications line switch, as contractor L3Harris was replacing copper wiring with fiber-optic cable.

Duffy has since called on Congress to provide $50 billion to modernize the nation’s air traffic control infrastructure, up from the $30 billion he requested in September.

“Let’s not do a patchwork, a fix to a system that’s critical for every single family,” Duffy said. “I want $50 billion.”

The funding request has been met with skepticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, who have sought additional information before approving further spending.

Congress allocated $12.5 billion last year to begin replacing outdated air traffic control equipment.

Both officials are also expected to face questions about the FAA’s Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories program, an artificial intelligence-powered initiative designed to anticipate congestion and reduce flight delays.

The FAA began testing the program in the Washington region earlier this fall before expanding it nationwide this month.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Democrats sent Bedford a letter Tuesday questioning the program’s rapid deployment and raising concerns about possible retaliation against employees who expressed safety concerns.

“The FAA has not fired or retaliated against any employees because of SMART,” an agency spokesperson told Politico.