The Libyan National Army threatened to retaliate against Ukraine after a drone strike sank the Russian corvette Merkury at Benghazi Naval Base and reportedly killed two LNA officers.

The LNA and Tripoli-based Government of National Unity both denounced the attack as a violation of Libyan sovereignty.

Ukraine insisted that it fully respects the sovereignty of Libya and did not wish to drag either Libyan government into the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) — not the armed forces of Libya but a militia led by pro-Russian warlord Khalifa Haftar — on Wednesday threatened to retaliate against Ukraine for the drone attack that sank a Russian warship docked at Libya’s Benghazi Naval Base on Sunday.

Two LNA officers were reportedly killed in the attack.

The LNA identified the slain officers as Lt. Ali Mohammed al-Said and Al-Taher Abdullah al-Sadiq, rank unspecified. They were reportedly injured when Ukrainian drones struck the Russian missile corvette Merkury on Sunday, and died from their wounds on Tuesday.

The Merkury exploded and sank after the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that a “secondary target,” the Russian cargo ship MV Angara, was also hit, and a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter was destroyed. According to Zelensky, the Angara was “used to transport weapons.”

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The General Command of the LNA issued a statement on Tuesday pledging to retaliate against Ukraine “at the appropriate time and place, and by the appropriate means.”

“It is with deep sadness and great pride that I pay tribute today to two heroes of our naval forces. They were martyred as a result of their injuries sustained during the performance of their national duty following the criminal attack on the Benghazi Naval Base,” said Saddam Haftar, the son and presumed heir of Khalifa Haftar.

The head of the LNA’s civilian government, Prime Minister Oussama Hamad, denounced the drone strike as an act of “treacherous Ukrainian aggression against the port of Benghazi.” He asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to investigate the incident, and the U.N. mission in Libya quickly echoed his call.

The LNA is one of the two forces that have battled for control of Libya since former President Barack Obama’s disastrous military intervention in 2011, which toppled brutal dictator Moammar Qaddafi but blew the country into dozens of pieces controlled by a feuding assortment of warlords, terrorists, and governments.

The LNA is run by Gen. Khalifa Haftar, a warlord who controls most of eastern and southern Libya, and has aspirations to rule the entire country. Most of the world recognizes Haftar’s nemesis, the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU), as the actual government of Libya, but Haftar has some foreign supporters, including Russia.

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Russia decided to place its bets on Haftar after mistakenly believing its military intervention in Syria had secured its client Bashar Assad in power. Moscow put on a big show of supporting Haftar as the strongman who might be able to put Libya back together again, but his efforts to conquer Tripoli failed and then Assad was abruptly overthrown in December 2024 while Russian President Vladimir Putin was distracted by his war in Ukraine.

After the fall of Assad, Russia came to view eastern Libya as a vital base of operations for the Middle East and north Africa, shifting much of its displaced equipment and personnel from Syria to Haftar’s territory. Moscow has also funded a half-dozen military construction projects at bases under Haftar’s control, and would probably like to invest even more, but the eastern government does not want to ruin its relations with the U.S. and Europe by falling too heavily into Russia’s orbit.

The GNU on Monday joined the LNA in denouncing Ukraine’s attack as a violation of Libya’s sovereignty, although it added some criticism of the LNA for “hosting foreign forces” and “providing them with military and logistical facilities outside the frameworks of the Libyan State.”

The Libyan Foreign Ministry called on Ukraine to explain its actions and insisted that “Libya is not a party to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.”

“Protecting national sovereignty requires ending the unlawful presence of foreign military forces, unifying the military institution, and bringing all ports, facilities, and strategic installations under the authority of the State and its competent institutions,” the GNU’s foreign ministry said.

The GNU issued a statement on Tuesday denying “allegations regarding the existence of any understandings with the Ukrainian side.”

Those allegations came from the LNA, which accused the GNU of making a secret deal with Kyiv to give Ukrainian forces access to GNU-controlled bases in Libya. The LNA claimed the attack on the Merkury originated from the GNU’s airbase in Misrata, while Ukraine said the drones were launched from a “mother ship” at sea.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha insisted his country is not “dragging anyone into the war,” and fully “respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya.”

“We emphasise that Ukraine’s actions are aimed at countering Russian armed aggression, and are not intended to harm Libya or its people,” he said.