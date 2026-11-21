President Donald Trump made multiple false and misleading claims Friday at a news conference to discuss his recent trip to Asia.

President Donald Trump made multiple false and misleading claims Friday at a news conference to discuss his recent trip to Asia. The president called his trip “one of the most successful presidential visits to Asia in American history,” discussing his meetings with leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the nearly 90-minute news conference, he embellished his achievements on subjects such as the economy, immigration and crime. Some claims were new, while others he has repeated constantly throughout his second administration.

Here’s a closer look at the facts.

Trump misses the mark on gas and oil prices

CLAIM: “Gasoline is down 60 cents a gallon from one month ago, and it’s going to be dropping fast, and soon you’ll have very, very low prices. When I was in Iowa, as I told the story, it was $1.85 a gallon” before the Iran war.

THE FACTS: Trump was arguing that gas prices were low before the war in Iran as a way of suggesting he had fulfilled a campaign promise to bring down everyday costs. But this claim about Iowa, which he made at an October rally in the state’s conservative northwest, defies records kept by the American Automobile Association.

Iowa’s statewide average was $2.63 a gallon for regular gasoline on Feb. 27, 2026, the day before the Iran war began, according to AAA figures. The national average was $2.98.

The AAA says $3.69 is currently the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline, compared to $4.27 a month ago. That’s a drop of about 58 cents. However, prices remain 56 cents higher per gallon nationally than when Trump took office. He repeatedly said throughout campaign season that gas prices would come down after the election.

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CLAIM: “Crude oil prices have plummeted right since the end of the election. I wonder how that happened. Crude oil is down 20% since the start of November, and now it’s down to close to $80 a barrel. And one of the largest drops, they say, in the history of oil.”

THE FACTS: Oil prices have fallen 20% since the election, a sharp decline in such a short period. Trump’s claim that it is “one of” the largest drops in history is imprecise. Over longer periods there have been much larger declines. For example, from July-December 2008, oil prices fell 79%.

According to the most commonly cited U.S. measure, oil prices were about $83.50 a barrel Friday and still almost 23% higher than they were just before the Iran war.

Manufacturing growth did not set a record

CLAIM: “We have had 10 straight months of manufacturing growth, which is a record. Investment in new equipment is up an incredible 21% this year.”

THE FACTS: It’s true that according to a monthly survey of manufacturers by the Institute for Supply Management, American factories as a whole report that they have grown for 10 months straight. But that’s nowhere near a record — the survey recorded 35 straight months of growth from September 2016 through July 2019, which is the record.

Another measure of factory output compiled by the Federal Reserve found that manufacturing production grew for nine of the past 10 months, falling only in August.

Most of the improvement in manufacturing stems from the artificial intelligence build-out, which has spurred demand for electrical components, HVAC equipment, wiring and other goods. The data center buildout also depends on the import of semiconductors, which have been exempted from tariffs.

A drop in crime can be attributed to many factors

CLAIM: “Crime is way down under the Trump administration, to the lowest levels in 100 — murder is down to the lowest level in 125 years, the year 1900.”

THE FACTS: The U.S. homicide rate dropped to the lowest it’s been in 75 years, according to an FBI report on 2025 crime statistics released in August. It came close to beating the record, reaching 4.1 homicides per 100,000 people. The rate is tied with 1955 and 1956, according to August’s report, as the lowest rate since 1900.

But this drop is not due solely to the Trump administration. Experts say national violent crime rates have been declining since 2022, and pinpointing an exact reason is difficult. They say multiple factors contribute to decreases in crime rates seen in the FBI report, which is based on data reported voluntarily by many but not all law enforcement agencies across the country.

Other claims

CLAIM: “We’ve created $25 trillion in new wealth since I took office. Twenty-five trillion with a T.”

THE FACTS: Trump has presented no evidence that he’s secured this much domestic or foreign investment in the U.S. Based on statements from various companies, foreign countries and the White House’s own website, that figure appears to be exaggerated, highly speculative and far higher than the actual sum. The White House website offers a far lower number, $11.4 trillion, and that figure appears to include some investment commitments made during the Biden administration.

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CLAIM: “I did eight of those,” saying he ended wars.

THE FACTS: Trump regularly says he has ended eight wars. Although he has helped mediate relations among many nations, his impact isn’t as clear-cut as he makes it seem. In at least two instances where he claims to have ended a war, there were no wars to end. He also began the ongoing war between the U.S. and Iran.

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CLAIM: Somewhere between “30, 25 million came in under Biden over a four-year period.”

THE FACTS: That figure, which Trump often cites in reference to people who entered the U.S. illegally, is highly inflated. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports more than 10 million arrests for illegal crossings from Mexico from January 2021 through September 2024. That’s arrests, not people. Under pandemic-era asylum restrictions, many people crossed more than once until they succeeded because there were no legal consequences for getting turned back to Mexico. So the number of people is lower than the number of arrests.

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Rugaber reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.

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Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck.