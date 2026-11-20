Ford on Friday reopened a Canadian auto plant following a $3.5 billion retooling project, defying President Donald Trump’s efforts to force auto companies to make vehicles stateside.

The plant in Oakville, Ontario, west of Toronto, was upgraded during a two-year production shutdown to make “Super Duty” pickup trucks, a massive boost for a Canadian auto sector starting to buckle under the weight of Trump’s tariffs.

“We believe in Canadian manufacturing,” Ford Canada CEO Bev Goodman told the crowd at the opening ceremony, stressing “the value of an integrated North American manufacturing network.”

Goodman said the iconic American auto company has operated in Canada for 122 years — nearly all of its existence.

Since returning to office last year, Trump has imposed stiff tariffs on parts and vehicles made in Canada while demanding that auto companies return production to the United States.

Those punitive measures have been a major sticking point in US-Canada trade negotiations, which broke off in August but have gathered renewed momentum in recent weeks.

Canada’s federal and provincial governments have committed a combined CAD$464 million (US$324 million) to the Oakville plant’s retooling project.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, a headline-grabbing Trump antagonist throughout the trade war, said the plant’s reopening “shows we are fighting back and we are standing up for Canada.”

Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly said Ford’s commitment to Oakville shows “Canada is an auto nation” and intends to remain one.

Joly was due to meet later Friday with the chief executive of auto giant Stellantis, which is scaling back production in Canada in response to Trump’s tariffs.

Stellantis — which owns Chrysler, Jeep and Fiat — abandoned plans last year to make the Jeep Compass in Brampton, Ontario, moving production of the model to Illinois.

It confirmed on November 9 that it was selling the Brampton auto assembly plant to a defense company, shuttering a facility that had employed nearly 3,000 people.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has called Stellantis’s actions a “betrayal.” It is unclear whether Ottawa has a path to block the sale.