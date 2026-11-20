Hunterbrook alleged newer AMD firmware continued appearing at blacklisted Chinese server maker IEIT Systems and related entities after the U.S. blacklist.

The firm said proposed export rules could tighten restrictions and claimed AMD bills over 20 percent of revenue to China and Hong Kong.

AMD shares fell about 18% between Thursday and Friday morning in response.

AMD shares fell about seven percent on Thursday and another 11 percent Friday morning after investment firm Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging the chipmaker “has its own China problem.”

CNBC reports that AMD stock has dropped about 18 percent between Thursday and Friday morning following a report from Hunterbrook Media, which disclosed that it holds a short position in the company.

Hunterbrook’s report centers on AMD’s ties to China, including an allegation that the company’s firmware kept turning up at IEIT Systems, a Chinese server maker the United States has blacklisted, and at related entities. According to Hunterbrook, “after the U.S. blacklisted Chinese server maker IEIT Systems, the company kept getting newer AMD firmware, which enables AMD chips to run in servers.”

The firm also warned that new export rules under consideration in Washington could “tighten restrictions on AMD’s foreign business.” It further claimed that AMD “bills over 20 percent of its revenue to customers in China and Hong Kong” and “depends on a Chinese partner to finish most of its chips.”

Shareholder rights law firm Schall, Brown & Schwartz has launched an investigation of the company, which could potentially lead to a class action lawsuit.

AMD pushed back. A company spokesperson said: “The claims misrepresent AMD’s business practices and relationships. AMD complies with applicable US export control laws and regulations and maintains rigorous processes to ensure compliance across our global operations. We remain focused on serving our customers and upholding the highest standards of integrity.”

The report lands as rival chipmaker Nvidia faces ongoing investigations over sales to Asia-based companies with ties to China. Some investors had viewed AMD as a possible beneficiary of the uncertainty surrounding Nvidia’s situation.

AMD CEO Lisa Su addressed the company’s China exposure on a recent earnings call, telling investors that China remains an “important” market and that AMD wants to be fully compliant with U.S. export controls.

Jensen Huang’s entanglement with China is at the heart of his ouster from Nvidia, AMD’s largest competitor. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.