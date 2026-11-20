WNBA star Sophie Cunningham is revealing the traits she is looking for in a potential husband.

The Indiana Fever star, who has become one of the few WNBA names nearly everyone knows, gave an interview to Maxim and laid out her very specific criteria for the ideal man, Fox News reported.

That criteria has at least one requirement that would cut most men right out of the running. The six-foot-one basketball star says she wants a man taller than she.

But there are a lot more boxes to tick off, too.

“I have a very high standard for my future husband. He’ll be someone who is Christ-centered and can lead me in my walk with Jesus. Someone who’s friendly, confident, and secure,” Cunningham told Maxim.

“Someone who is taller than me and athletic and just a good human with similar morals and values. With what I do for a living, I have to have someone who’s confident, secure, and able to kind of shoot the shit a little bit because that’s who I am. I don’t live a typical lifestyle,” she explained.

Cunningham is also unapologetic for not settling down just yet.

“I hope one day to kind of have more of a traditional lifestyle of being in one spot, having a husband and kids and whatnot. But I prayed for this life, and I’m still having fun with it,” she said.

“But when it comes to a guy, I want someone who could push me in my faith, someone who is loyal, and someone who also loves every little piece of me,” she concluded.

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