The Baltimore Ravens haven’t given their fans anything to smile about on the field this year, and they’re not doing much for them off the field either.

In the same week that longtime Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey apologized for saying the city of Baltimore was “best at making criminals,” the wife of the newest Raven, Ryan Neuzil, is finding herself apologizing for calling Charm City “scary” and posting a video of someone who appeared to be on drugs.

“At the point that I posted this, I had never been to Baltimore,” Allie Neuzil said in her apology video. “I’d only heard things, received warnings from people; I didn’t know anything about Baltimore. Now that I’ve been in Baltimore, it’s great here. Everyone’s been extremely kind. Strangers on the street speaking to me, just the nicest people ever.”

Neuzil addressed the apparent drug user, as well as any insinuation that she was a racist.

“At no point was race ever a part of anything I posted. I didn’t mention anything about race. It wasn’t my intention to make anything about race.”

Marlon Humphrey was benched for comments about the city where he has spent his entire career and has removed the podcast episode in which he said them from his YouTube channel. Obviously, the team cannot punish Neuzil’s wife. But it’s safe to say this hasn’t been a great PR week for the Ravens.