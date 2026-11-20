A senior Iranian leader claimed that the Trump-Xi-Putin summit this week proved the United States could not rally allies against Tehran.

Contrary to that claim, the joint declaration after the trilateral meeting called for free transit for oil shipments and nuclear non-proliferation.

Iran has scrambled to rally its own allies in the face of the subtle abandonment of its priorities by China and Russia.

Senior Iranian regime leaders attempted to frame the outcome of a historic summit convening President Donald Trump, Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin this week as a victory for Iran, despite the joint declaration from the world leaders targeting Iran’s international priorities.

The three heads of state met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Thursday and discussed, according to President Trump, “world peace.” They published a brief joint statement following the meeting in which, among other issues, they demanded an end to nuclear proliferation and to disruptions in commercial shipping of fuel, issues of paramount significance to Iran’s foreign policy. The leaders did not address Iran by name in public.

Both China and Russia are nominally allies of the Iranian Islamist regime. Russia’s government has been friendlier than China’s in recent months, however, as Iran and its terrorist allies have disrupted oil shipments in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Straits. China is the largest buyer of Middle Eastern oil outside of the region and thus the primary recipient of these disrupted shipments. Russia, meanwhile, is an energy heavyweight on its own that benefits from events that disrupt the business of its competitors in the Middle East.

The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported Friday on commentary from an adviser to the missing “supreme leader” of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, who insisted that the comments in the trilateral summit joint declaration somehow proved that Trump had been unsuccessful in rallying Xi and Putin to support the American side of the ongoing conflict with Iran. The adviser, Mohammad Mokhber, proclaimed that the summit proved “the United States can no longer forge an alliance against Iran.”

“Trump entered China with nothing but empty promises, and left with empty hands and an unfavorable statement,” Mokhber said. “The security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is undoubtedly Iran’s red line, which will be ensured through the Islamic Republic’s seven principled conditions.”

The adviser did not identify what part of the brief joint statement was “unfavorable” in any way to the United States. The three countries addressed four topics in their statement: Reforming the United Nations, stabilizing the oil industry, opposing “abuse” by the International Criminal Court (ICC), and opposing nuclear proliferation. None of the points expressed positions incompatible with the Trump administration’s foreign policy. On the contrary, the mention of disruptions in oil shipments globally and calls for an end to military nuclear development presented direct challenges to Iran.

“The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows,” the joint declaration read.

This statement is consistent not just with American efforts to prevent Iranian terrorists from disrupting the oil trade, but also with the Chinese government’s public annoyance with the Iranian regime. In April, Xi insisted in a conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that disturbances to the oil trade in the Strait of Hormuz – caused by Iran – needed to end.

“The Strait of Hormuz should maintain normal passage, as this serves the common interests of regional countries and the international community,” Xi said. The comment was widely interpreted as a rare rebuke of a nominal ally in Iran.

While Iranian state media claimed that the summit did not align the world’s largest powers against it, Iran’s top diplomat, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, moved rapidly to assemble other potential allies in the aftermath of the meeting. Araghchi called an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday, ostensibly to discuss condemnation of Israel for “genocide” in Gaza.

“Gaza urgently needs action to lift the blockade and compel the Zionist regime to allow humanitarian aid to enter,” Araghchi declared.

While seemingly unrelated to the situation at APEC this week, the end result of calling an OIC meeting is to rally the Islamic world once again against Israel, which Iran seeks to maintain as a common enemy that unites these countries on its side politically. In Europe, a similar phenomenon occurred after the trilateral meeting: a summit of the “coalition of the willing,” the countries siding with Ukraine against Russia.

The day before the call for an OIC meeting, Araghchi complained of “foreign interference” in the Middle East, not just by the United States.

“Across the region, there is a growing belief, stronger than ever before, that security must be ensured from within the region itself, without interference from foreign powers,” he said following conversations with diplomats in neighboring Oman, which maintains friendly relations with the United States.

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