I’m still not sure which is more glorious: the fact that dozens of villains no longer infest far-left CBS News or that leftist outlets are spinning this news into a loss for CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and Skydance chief David Ellison.

Here’s that pinhead over at Status:

Dozens of CBS News staffers opted to call it quits and accept buyouts this week, further destabilizing the Bari Weiss-led organization and hollowing out its foreign desk, in what one staffer told Status was an “extinction-level event.” … Indeed, the buyouts dealt a blow not only to the CBS News foreign desk that Raice oversees, but to the Bari Weiss-led news organization at large, with departures rippling across nearly every corner of the network, from the venerable newsmagazine “60 Minutes” to the Washington bureau to the “Evening News.” [Emphasis original.]

Here’s Raw Story:

CBS News is suffering from a buyout wave that’s hitting the network as it struggles under the leadership of conservative Bari Weiss.

Daily Beast:

MAGA-curious CBS boss Bari Weiss hit with extinction-level nightmare… Dozens of CBS News staffers took buyouts this week, hollowing out the foreign desk of Bari Weiss’ troubled network in what one staffer called an “extinction-level event.” … Weiss was a right-wing blogger with no prior television production experience when she was installed as editor-in-chief last October, and has overseen declining ratings and the departures of multiple high-profile talents.

All these people do is lie, and they lie brazenly…

The idea that Bari Weiss is MAGA or anything close to conservative — all I can say to that is, I freaken’ wish.

Second, which is fascinating to witness on more than one level, is the laughably dishonest spin that employees accepting buyouts is somehow a massive blow for Weiss and Ellison. For those of you who went to public schools, I’ll explain this using the simplest words possible…

Where do buyouts come from? Who offers them? Is there a buyout fairy that floats around newsrooms offering buyouts?

No.

Buyouts only come from one place: your employer.

Buyouts are offered for only one reason: to reduce staff.

If you are offered a buyout, that means your employer would like you to pack up your desk and exit the building.

Let me put it this way…

If your employer approaches your desk with an empty box, hands you the box, and tells you you’re fired, that means your employer no longer wants you around. A buyout is the same thing with one difference: in the box you’ll find some money.

Oh, and then there’s this… People who don’t accept a buyout are generally fired without the cash in the empty cardboard box.

So, now that we all know what a buyout is, how is it a blow, a setback, or bad news for Weiss and Ellison when Weiss and Ellison wanted these people to leave?

The reason Darcy, Raw Story, and the Daily Beast are lying about this is to keep the dopamine hits hitting for a bunch of readers and subscribers addicted to the win of dopamine hits. The only way to keep leftist readers satisfied is to lie to them, to always tell them what they want to hear, so Weiss and Ellison getting what they want — which is people offered buyouts taking the buyouts — is presented as another disaster for the MAGAtards.

Imagine being imprisoned into performing this blatantly dishonest ritual by readers too stupid to even notice you’re lying to them.