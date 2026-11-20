Alabama residents showed up at Auburn’s city council meeting this week to express their concerns over plans for the expansion of the Auburn Islamic Center, with one resident noting that this is not a political issue but fundamentally about an ideology “that wants us to wipe us off of the Earth.”

Mayor Ron Anders spoke at the council meeting this week and asserted that the Auburn Islamic Center “owned the property (at Mill Creek) for 12 years and has recently submitted plans to construct a mosque there within the rural zoning district.”

“The current Auburn Islamic Center on Armstrong Center has provided a space for its congregants to go for 36 years, having been established in 1990,” he stated. “Under Auburn’s zoning ordinance, mosques are classified as churches, and churches are granted the right to develop without approval from the planning commission or the city council within a rural zoning district.”

However, residents voiced their concerns.

“This is not about God versus a false prophet. This is not about Republican versus Democrat … white versus brown, builders versus landowners, Eagles Nest or data centers. It is about an ideology that wants to wipe us off of the earth,” one individual stated.

“But they do have ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and they did have a joint bank account with the Holy Land Foundation, like the NAIT and the Holy Land Foundation had a joint bank account, and they did pay $12 million to Hamas back when this investigation took place,” another said.

Notably, City Attorney Paul Clark stated that the North American Islamic Trust was, in fact, listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in a case in question but argued, “the North American Islamic Trust was never charged with a crime, they were never charged by any grand jury, they were never convicted of any crime.”

“I’m here tonight to speak on a new proposed mosque to be built on five acres of land located at 3305 Mill Creek Road, owned by the North American Islamic Trust,” another speaker said. “Our country has been built in Judeo-Christian values, and while some may see this as an ideology, it has created an environment of the freedom that we enjoy.”

“Since 2000, in the name of Islam, there have been tens of thousands of terrorist attacks,” he said, before talking about the reality of sharia law and stating that 39 percent of U.S. Muslims “support implementing this in our country.”

Another man said opposition is “not Islamophobia.”

“It’s not a hatred in any way. It is a fear of a system, a foreign power, that is trying to exert power in our system through means like having organizations that take control of assets and entities,” he explained.

Another pointed directly to the Muslims’ holy book, the Quran.

“Now, the Quran directly calls for annihilation and violence of non-believers of Islam. Is there really such a thing as peaceful Muslims?” he asked, quoting a passage, “‘Do not take them as allies unless they immigrate in the cause of Allah. But if they turn away, then seize them and kill them wherever you find them, and do not take any of them as allies or helpers.'”

He added, “Does that not sound like a terrorist organization? Does to me.”

The pushback comes as incoming Michigan senator Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (D), a Muslim socialist aka Abdul El-Sayed, is about to make history as the first Muslim in the Senate. He made waves after outlining his plan to take his oath of office on a Quran, seemingly trying to downplay this by noting Thomas Jefferson had one. This prompted a swift history lesson from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Thomas Jefferson and John Adams met the Tripoli Ambassador in London and asked why Muslims were attacking nations who had done them no harm,” DeSantis said, referring to Jefferson’s battle with the Tripoli pirates, who were a subset of the Barbary pirates and were primarily Muslim. DeSantis referred to a portion of the letter Jefferson and Adams, who each held the title of American Commissioner at the time, wrote John Jay, dated March 28, 1786.

Breitbart News quoted from Jefferson and Adams’ letter:

“We took the liberty to make some inquiries concerning the Grounds of their pretentions to make war upon Nations who had done them no Injury, and observed that we considered all mankind as our friends who had done us no wrong, nor had given us any provocation,” the letter reads, as the founders explained that the ambassador [of Tripoli] said the war waged by the Muslims was entirely based on the laws of their prophet in the Quran, which identifies infidels as sinners deserving of wrath. “The Ambassador [of Tripoli] answered us that it was founded on the Laws of their Prophet, that it was written in their Koran, that all nations who should not have acknowledged their authority were sinners, that it was their right and duty to make war upon them wherever they could be found, and to make slaves of all they could take as Prisoners, and that every Musselman who should be slain in battle was sure to go to Paradise,” they wrote.

“Jefferson would go on to wage war against the Barbary pirates (terrorists) during his presidency,” DeSantis pointed out.

It also coincides with pushback in Florida, as residents of the city of Bartow broke out in the Lord’s Prayer at a city council meeting after the city invited an imam to deliver the invocation at the meeting.