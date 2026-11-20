House lawmakers released records showing the Commerce Department approved more than 800,000 advanced A.I. chips for Chinese buyers as of May 11th, including Nvidia H200 and AMD MI325X chips.

Approvals included chips for Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD, while lawmakers said the Commerce Department’s withholding of licensing information was contrary to the national interest.

Nvidia sought approval to sell more than 40,000 H200 chips to Megaspeed-linked New Century Lettall Data Service, while lawmakers also raised concerns over Maginfra, New Matrix, and Aivres.

House lawmakers on Thursday released confidential records showing the Commerce Department approved sales of more than 879,000 advanced AI chips to organizations designated as Chinese military companies by the Pentagon, including firms tied to a network connected to Nvidia’s former chief executive.

Documents made public by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, show that as of May 11, the Commerce Department had approved shipments of over 879,000 advanced chips to Chinese buyers, out of applications covering more than 3.4 million chips. The approvals include Nvidia’s H200 chip and AMD’s comparable MI325X.

Among the approvals: 150,000 chips for Tencent and its subsidiaries, 75,000 for Alibaba, 43,000 for Baidu, and 4,000 for the carmaker BYD. The committee said the Commerce Department had withheld this licensing information, calling the withholding “contrary to the national interest.”

One application drew particular scrutiny. Nvidia submitted a request in April to sell more than 40,000 H200 chips to a company called New Century Lettall Data Service, which is linked to a network associated with Megaspeed and Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese spy that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with. Ownership of New Century Lettall Data Service traces back to an investment firm controlled by Huang’s sister. Kang Wei, Alice Huang’s husband and the man who introduced her to Jensen Huang, served as executive director at that firm.

Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, stepped down last week after revelations that he had affairs with Alice Huang and with a second Nvidia employee. This week, the Justice and Commerce Departments said Megaspeed is under criminal investigation over suspicions it smuggled chips into China.

Lawmakers also flagged approvals tied to three other companies: Maginfra, Beijing New Matrix Information Technologies, and Aivres Systems. Many of Nvidia’s license applications listed these firms as entities that might install the chips in data centers. Two New York Times reports, published in September and October, raised concerns about the companies, reporting that Aivres is a subsidiary of a sanctioned Chinese firm that had exported billions of dollars worth of advanced Nvidia chips through Megaspeed. Times reporters who visited the Chinese offices listed for Maginfra and New Matrix found them empty. No one on site recognized the companies’ names, and little information about either firm turned up online.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) who chairs the committee, called Maginfra and New Matrix “fake companies” and said of the Commerce Department’s approvals involving them, “obviously that is of tremendous concern to us.”

Every application submitted by Nvidia and AMD for the shipments stated that the proposed transfers posed a low risk of diversion, according to the committee’s release. Nvidia spokesman John Rizzo, addressing the application tied to the Megaspeed-linked company, said the chips “did not and will not” reach that destination. A spokeswoman for AMD commented on the company’s compliance practices, and a Commerce Department spokesman addressed the agency’s approach to transparency.

The approvals stem from a policy President Trump put in place in December, when he authorized the sale of H200 chips to China on the condition that the chips, assembled in Taiwan, first be routed through the United States for a 25 percent tariff and a security check. The Chinese government, meanwhile, has approved relatively few purchases by its own companies, wary of American chips and intent on promoting domestic technology. This week, in its earnings report, Nvidia said it would halt sales of H200 chips to China, without explaining why.

The committee plans hearings next month with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his deputy, Jeff Kessler, who has had a special role in approving license applications.

Jensen Huang’s entanglement with a potential spy is at the heart of his ouster from Nvidia, the AI giant he founded. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.