The State of Emergency for several Florida counties has been expanded to northern counties as the rainy weather system that has drenched the state all week moves north.

The unusually wet weather, supercharged by El Niño, crept north on Friday, expanding the state of emergency to St. Johns, Duval, Putnam, and Flagler counties.

“Areas of Broward County, including the Cities of Fort Lauderdale, Davie, and Hollywood, witnessed severe and heavy rainfall of over 10 inches within a 12-hour period…” the order reads, according to reports. “Additional rainfall along the Florida East Coast over the next several days could impact previously flooded areas and cause additional damage to infrastructure and critical facilities.”

The St. Johns River has reached historic levels, surpassing 18 feet in Brevard County this week as some areas saw well over a foot of rain.

National Weather Service (NWS) Jacksonville now warns of flooding along the I-95 corridor through Saturday afternoon.

NWS said additional rainfall amounts of 3-6 inches, with localized flooding up to 10 inches, are possible. Already, the northern areas have seen anywhere from 2-7 inches of rain in the past three days alone.

There is also a wind advisory along the northeast Florida Atlantic coast through Saturday morning, with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and wind gusts of 35-40 mph.

“As heavy rainfall impacts communities across Florida, the state is continuing our active response efforts,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in an update this week, noting that the Florida Division of Emergency Management is deploying hundreds of Florida Guardsmen and troopers “along with 235 @MyFWC officers, 50 high-water vehicles and 60 pumps.”

“FWC has also readied 28 ATVs and UTVs, 26 shallow-draft boats, 17 airboats, eight swamp buggies and a Fat Truck,” he said.

“Additionally, 750 @MyFDOT crews are supporting response efforts in impacted communities,” he continued, adding that state officials have “pre-staged more than 6,000 feet of flood control devices, placed shelters on standby and positioned additional emergency resources, including generators and vacuum trucks, for rapid deployment as needed.”

“Florida will continue deploying resources and working alongside local partners to protect residents and respond to the needs of impacted communities,” he said. “Please continue to follow all guidance from local officials.”

In Brevard County officials conducted roughly 100 water rescues and community members worked to save dozens of animals at the Blue Lake Equestrian Center.