Elon Musk encouraged Americans to visit China in a video alongside a senior Communist Party official this week.

He also featured his six-year-old son, who he claimed “loves” China because he views the manufacturing power as a “toy paradise.”

The comments follow Musk, who is in China as part of President Donald Trump’s delegation to the APEC summit, declaring that he was “not MAGA.”

Tesla CEO and online technology personality Elon Musk appeared in Chinese state propaganda videos on Thursday alongside a senior tourism official urging Americans to visit China.

In a video interview circulated by the regime-controlled China Central Television (CCTV), Musk described himself as a “huge fan of China” and the country as “majestic,” insisting that visiting the country — and therefore expanding the Communist Party’s tourism revenue — was key to understanding it.

Musk is currently in Shenzhen, a southern Chinese technology hub, as part of an American delegation to the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. President Trump departed APEC on Friday after holding meetings with several world leaders, including a historic trilateral meeting with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and APEC host Xi Jinping, the genocidal communist dictator currently ruling China. While Trump has left, Musk has added some business stops to his travels across the globe, including a stop at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, China’s largest city.

Tesla, Musk’s flagship electric vehicle company, has seen sales plummet in China as domestic brands have expanded their markets. In January, Tesla relinquished its crown as the world’s largest EV company to China’s BYD, which has dramatically grown its market share with inexpensive vehicles and rapid manufacturing that undercuts the prices of homegrown car companies around the world.

Tesla’s woes did not make headlines in the Chinese state-run Global Times newspaper, however, which instead highlighted Musk’s conversation with Ren Hongbin, chairperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, encouraging Americans to spend money with their country’s most dangerous geopolitical rival.

“I always said to people in the U.S. and elsewhere that you can’t understand China unless you visit,” the newspaper quoted Musk as saying. The tech personality was effusive about high-speed trains in China and a visit to Xi’an, once the cradle of early Christianity in China, which the Communist Party has rebranded as the home of ancient tyrant Qin Shihuang’s “Terracotta Warriors.”

Musk also appeared to promote China’s slave-driven manufacturing industry using his six-year-old son, named “X Æ A-Xii,” by claiming the boy loves China since he notices his toys all appeared to be made there. The younger Musk, one of 14 publicly known children sharing the same father, accompanied the elder Musk to Shenzhen and appeared in videos with Chinese Communist Party henchmen.

“China is a toy paradise. His toys are made here,” Musk said of his son.

The conversation omitted, naturally, the profound human rights abuses plaguing Chinese manufacturing, even in the children’s product industry. Multiple human rights institutions, and the United Nations’ International Labor Organization (ILO), have documented extensive evidence of the use of “forced labor,” a form of modern-day slavery, in Chinese factories, fueled by the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in occupied East Turkistan. Even internationally popular products such as the viral “Labubu” demon dolls have tested positive for being made with cotton from East Turkistan, where the state enslaves Uyghurs to pick cotton.

While visiting China in the context of a delegation led by President Donald Trump, Musk made comments distancing himself from the American president before his effusive comments celebrating China. During an event held by the leftist New York Times newspaper on Thursday, Musk declared, “I’m not MAGA,” referring to President Trump’s campaign slogan, “make America great again.”

“I’m not sure what MAGA means,” he claimed, then defining MAGA — a movement that rose in opposition to the traditional leadership of the Republic Party — as “blind adherence” to the Republican Party.

“If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party then I certainly don’t have that,” he continued. “I think there are positives and negatives in both parties… but politics is very tribal.”

Musk has been an enthusiastic supporter of the Communist Party for many years, establishing Tesla as a name brand in the country and speaking positively of dictator Xi Jinping and the Party. Of Xi, Musk in September said he was a “great leader” responsible for China having “prospered immensely.” Musk notoriously disparaged America while praising China in 2021, calling Americans “entitled” and “complacent” compared to Chinese workers subjected to grueling work and hours on relatively small salaries.

“China rocks in my opinion. The energy in China is great. People there — there’s like a lot of smart, hard-working people,” he said at the time. “And they’re really — they’re not entitled, they’re not complacent, whereas I see in the United States increasingly much more complacency and entitlement especially in places like the Bay Area, and L.A. and New York.”

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