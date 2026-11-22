Nov. 22 (UPI) — A former University of Minnesota star hockey player was shot and killed last week by law enforcement in northern Minnesota, authorities said.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said a man, later identified as Nico Sacchetti, 37, shoved an officer and grabbed a long gun from his vehicle while talking to officers after 3 a.m. Wednesday as part of a hit-and-run accident investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sacchetti did not fire the gun. Neither officer on the scene was injured, and the shooting was captured on video.The deputy who fired the shots has been put on leave, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it has requested the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigate the shooting.

Sacchetti played four years for the Minnesota Gophers before being selected in the 2007 NHL draft by the Dallas Stars.