Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said the “momentum is in our direction” in his bid to become Senate majority leader.

Partial transcript as follows:

KRISTEN WELKER: All right. Well, let’s talk about this challenge to Leader Chuck Schumer. Just for our audience, you need 28 votes in order to win. Chuck Schumer says he’s got the support in order to win. You got a key endorsement this week. Senator Elissa Slotkin saying that she’s backing you. She’s going to vote for you. Can you give us your best vote count right now? How much support do you have?

VAN HOLLEN: Well, we’re north of 15 and momentum is in our direction, and Senator Slotkin’s support shows that what I’ve been saying all along is right, that this is not about progressives versus moderates. This is about those who understand that the last election was an election on economic populism, right? People are sick and tired of an economic system rigged in favor of the very wealthy, against working people and fueled by political corruption. That is the big tent that all of our candidates ran on and that was the call of the American people. They want to see change and you don’t get change by going back to business as usual.

WELKER: So you think you have about north of 15, you need a handful more in order to win the vote, the private vote I should say, the secret ballot is on December 1st. Are you confident you can get the votes to win as we sit here today?

VAN HOLLEN: Yes, because if you look at our caucus, you can see a huge appetite for change. They are seeing the American people and the Democratic Party calling for change. They also want to change the way we do business in the United States you know, Democratic caucus and the United States Senate, and I am calling for more democracy, making sure that one person, the majority leader can’t block the will of a bipartisan group, strong bipartisan group, coming out of committee. For example, an AI bill, we need to get quickly, and they also want to see a little more democracy in the Democratic caucus and I’ll say one other thing. They don’t like the idea of the majority leader interfering in open, contested Democratic primaries. You had Abdul El-Sayed on earlier. Our current leader, Senator Schumer, sided with crypto and AIPAC to try to defeat him as well as to try to defeat our new senator, Senator Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota. We don’t want a Democratic leader saying they’re for a big tent and then jumping into these very contested primaries.