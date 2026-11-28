At least 30 people were killed in three Myanmar military airstrikes Saturday, witnesses said, bringing the bombing toll to more than 60 in three days, a week after an international court found the state had committed genocide.

A strike on a wedding venue in Moe Bye district in the northeast saw around 20 people killed, according to witnesses, with multiple fatalities in two separate bombings in western Rakhine state.

And the self-declared “National Unity Government” (NUG) in exile said 29 people had been killed Thursday in central Myanmar.

The four strikes are the latest mass casualty incidents in the brutal civil war that followed the 2021 coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government.

Monitoring group ACLED says more than 100,000 people have been killed on all sides.

The military controls Moe Bye town but opposition forces operate in the area outside it, on the borders of Shan and Karenni states with large numbers of internally displaced people.

Videos taken by a witness, which AFP was not able to verify independently, showed bloodied victims being taken away for treatment after the strike on the wedding venue.

The leader of a rescue organisation put the toll at 21, including five children.

The witness heard an aircraft flying overhead before the bomb struck the venue where preparations were being made for two displaced people to marry, he told AFP, asking not to be identified.

He rushed to the scene. “I found 17 dead bodies” and many wounded, he said. “I was shocked and didn’t know who to rescue first.”

“There are some people missing, including my niece,” he added. “I haven’t been able to find her yet.”

It was not possible to contact the Myanmar military for comment about any of the three strikes.

‘Where are my parents?’

The witness provided six videos, in one of which he said most of the wounded were women and children.

In another, he carried a bloodied, crying girl.

“Where are my parents?” she asked him. “Has something happened to them? Where are they?

“Please call my mum.”

He replied: “Don’t worry, I’ll call your mum. But let’s go to the clinic for treatment first.”

“My parents don’t have money to pay,” she answered.

The leader of the Nway Oo Yaung Chi Foundation, which helps displaced people in camps, confirmed 21 deaths, five of them children, and more than 40 wounded.

A second bomb was dropped after rescuers arrived, he said, declining to be identified by name.

A market in Mrauk-U, in the western state of Rakhine, was hit in a separate airstrike on Saturday, witnesses said.

Hla Maung Oo, the head of a local funeral organisation, said nine people had died.

AFP footage from the scene showed people picking their way through the wreckage, while mourners wailed over corpses laid out at another location.

Hla Than Aung said he pulled his 17-year-old daughter from the debris but she died before he could get her to hospital.

“As I ran carrying my daughter, I had only one thought, to save her life,” said the displaced 62-year-old.

“Now she is gone, and there is little meaning in the fact that I am still alive.”

The same area was hit in a second airstrike late Saturday, witnesses said, with unverified pictures showing several fatalities.

School strike

Saturday’s strikes come after the International Court of Justice issued a searing verdict on November 19 that Myanmar committed genocide against its mostly Muslim Rohingya minority during a 2017 crackdown in Rakhine, its forces systematically killing, raping and destroying the property of civilians.

Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing, who carried out the 2021 coup and was installed as civilian president this year after widely criticised elections, said his government would not comply with “inappropriate” aspects of the ruling, state media reported Thursday.

According to the NUG, the same day 20 civilians including women and children and nine members of the People’s Defence Forces (PDF) were killed in a bomb, artillery and drone attack centred on a school and monastery in Magway region.

The PDFs are pro-democracy guerrillas who took up arms after the coup, finding common cause with the kaleidoscope of ethnic armed organisations in Myanmar’s fringes.

The NUG statement did not explain how the guerrilla members came to be killed in the incident, beyond saying they were “engaged in efforts to protect the civilian population”.

A pro-military Telegram channel said on Friday the strike was carried out after a tipoff that PDF members were holding a ceremony after training.

A teacher at the school told AFP the bomb fell where parents had gathered to collect their children after hearing the aircraft.

“Those who were killed have very bad luck,” he said.