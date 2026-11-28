Nov. 28 (UPI) — Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade finally kicked off Saturday morning in New York after an historic delay.

British pop star Raye kicked off the Macy’s 100th with a spirited performance of her hit “Joy,” alongside her sisters Amma and Absolutely. https://t.co/JbMORK8oyx— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 28, 2026

The event was slated to take place Thursday, but was postponed because of high winds and drenching rains. Saturday was cold and sunny in with temperature in the high 40s.

The NBC/Peacock broadcast opened with a performance of “Joy” by singer Raye and her sisters Amma and Absolutely, followed by a medley from dozens of Broadway musicals.

Today personalities Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are hosting the festivities.

Other artists expected to perform include Keke Palmer, Wyclef Jean, Jimmy Fallon, Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Devo and Gloria Gaynor.

The parade is expected to end with the traditional arrival of Santa Claus to start off the Christmas season.

Google also paid tribute to the event with a special Snoopy Doodle that shows the beloved Peanuts beagle flying over skyscrapers with his bird buddy Woodstock.

The parade has only been canceled three times — 1942, ’43 and ’44 because of World War II.

The planned flight of the enormous balloons was canceled in 1971 due to high winds, however the parade itself with its floats and marching bands went on as scheduled.