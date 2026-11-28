On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart discussed the situation with Jensen Huang at NVIDIA and argued that “government should not be involved in private enterprise.”

The Atlantic Staff Writer David Brooks said, “Republicans are supposed to stand up for the idea that the government does not run the boardroom, that people who run boardrooms or respond to shareholders and all that kind of stuff, they know what they’re doing, and it’s not the government’s role. That idea has been so shredded by Donald Trump over the last decade. This is only one of dozens of cases where the government is essentially in the role of semi-socialist running private enterprise.”

Capehart responded, “And to add to what David said, because David took the words right out of my mouth, government should not be involved in private enterprise.”

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