Glenn Close, Ridley Scott receive honorary Oscars at Governors Awards

Nov. 16 (UPI) — Fatal Attraction actress Glenn Close and Blade Runner director Ridley Scott were among the honorees at the 2026 Governors Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 17th annual event Sunday at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Close, 79, received an honorary Oscar in recognition of her lifetime achievement in film during an acting career spanning more than 50 years.

Her credits include such films as Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Hillbilly Elegy, 101 Dalmatians, The Stepford Wives and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Close was moved to tears as she received a standing ovation for her award, presented by her Dangerous Liaisons co-star John Malkovich.

“Dangerous Liaisons was one of the great experiences of my career, because of you,” the actress told Malkovich.

“It has been very difficult for me to process this incredible honor, because the truth is, I carry the epigenome of an outsider,” she said.

“To be in this room, tonight, embraced by the people who have consistently inspired me, whose work has sustained and challenged me and only made me want to be better, is the greatest honor of all.”

Scott, the director of such films as Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator and The Martian, and Floyd Norman, an animator who worked on Disney movies including Sleeping Beauty, Robin Hood, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Mulan, also received honorary Oscars.

Producing partners Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler were honored with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, which celebrates a body of work reflecting “a consistently high quality of motion picture production.”