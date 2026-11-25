Nov. 25 (UPI) — A federal grand jury in Los Angeles has indicted Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, on two counts of possessing child pornography, expanding a criminal case that stems from the discovery of suspected child sexual abuse material at his former home in the Philippines.

The indictment was returned Tuesday, nearly three weeks after Markle, 82, was arrested in Florid on a federal criminal complaint charging him with a single count of the same offense.

According to federal prosecutors, Markle is accused of being in possession of 35 mm negatives containing child sexual abuse material on Oct. 30 and Nov. 4, the dates on which FBI agents searched two Los Angeles-area storage units he had rented since 2008.

Agents seized about 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse material, from the two units. Two of the images seized depicted a nude prepubescent girl with an adult man whom a witness identified as Markle. A third image containing a nude prepubescent girl appears to have been taken in a room belonging to a motel chain in the Philippines, while other images appear to show children in various stages of undress with the man the witness identified as Markle.

If convicted, Markle faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on each count.

The investigation stems from allegations raised by his 60-year-old son, who said he found child sexual abuse material in Markle’s Cebu home.

An affidavit in support of the initial criminal complaint states the FBI learned of the material last month, and that information obtained from two witnesses led agents to the storage units.

Markle was arrested by FBI agents Nov. 6 and initially released under house arrest but was returned to federal custody days later after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said Markle is expected to be arraigned on the new indictment in the coming weeks.

Markle is also under investigation in the Philippines, where national police last week confirmed the filing of three criminal charges against him in connection with child sexual abuse material recovered from digital devices found at his Cebu residence.