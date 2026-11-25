Gunmen seized dozens of hostages at a supermarket in the Colombian tourist city of Cartagena on Tuesday, triggering a tense, hours-long standoff with police, troops and special forces who surrounded the building and cut power to the area.

Authorities said the gunmen had attempted to rob an armored vehicle before fleeing into the supermarket and taking about 30 people hostage as police closed in.

AFP reporters saw officers crouched at the entrance to the Exito supermarket, pistols drawn, while snipers took up positions on nearby rooftops.

By nightfall, 10 hostages had been released, police told AFP, five of them elderly women.

The standoff unfolded in Cartagena, a Caribbean port famed for its colonial walled old town, beach resorts and cruise-ship tourism.

Recently elected rightwing President Abelardo De la Espriella was expected to fly into the city, ostensibly to take command of an operation involving police, the navy and special forces.

“This is going to turn out well for the hostages,” he said. “I’m not so sure it’s going to turn out so well for the criminals.”

De la Espriella ruled out the involvement of armed guerrilla or paramilitary groups.

“It’s not that a terrorist group carried out a kidnapping — no, these are criminals who were caught off guard, had no way out, and then kidnapped a group of people.”

Images broadcast by Colombian media and shared widely on social media showed masked gunmen armed with rifles standing beside hostages who appeared to be kneeling on the floor inside the store.

Scores of people gathered behind police cordons, lining nearby roads and sidewalks and filming on mobile phones as traffic was diverted around the shopping center.

Supermarket employees were among those feared taken captive. “My son is there,” Jacob Perez, father of one of the workers, told AFP.

“He didn’t leave work and he’s not answering his phone. I think they took it from him,” he said.

Local media reported the gunmen were demanding nearly $2 million, two armored vehicles and safe passage to the city of Barranquilla, 130 kilometers (80 miles) to the northeast on Colombia’s Caribbean coast.

AFP could not independently verify those reports.

The hostage crisis comes amid a worsening security situation across parts of Colombia.

Late Monday, authorities blamed a dissident FARC faction for a car bomb attack in the city of Villavicencio that wounded 25 people and caused extensive damage.

Authorities briefly suspended flight arrivals to Cartagena until the situation became clearer.

De la Espriella has championed a hardline campaign against criminal groups, but violence has continued to rise in several parts of the country in recent months.