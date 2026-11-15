HBO releases banquet footage from new ‘Harry Potter’ series

Nov. 15 (UPI) — HBO released a 90-second clip of Hogwarts’ start-of-term banquet from its upcoming series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, this weekend.

The new adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling fantasy novels is set to premiere on Christmas Day.

Saturday’s preview shows the students — including Harry (Dominic McLaughlin), Ron (Alastair Stout) and Hermione (Arabella Stanton) — at the magical school, banging on tables in the Great Hall and chanting, “Dumbledore!” as the headmaster (John Lithgow) looks around and smiles.

“Is Dumbledore a bit mad?” Harry asks.

“Yep, totally off his rocker,” Ron replies.

Dumbledore then snaps his fingers and food appears on all of the tables, while candles float above the children’s heads.

As the kids eat, Dumbledore and teacher Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer) discuss Harry’s future at Hogwarts.

Rowling’s books have already been adapted as eight blockbuster movies, released between 2001 and 2011. The Wizarding World stories have also inspired a stage play and theme-park rides.