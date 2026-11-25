Nov. 24 (UPI) — Three Georgia inmates face federal charges for allegedly using cellphones smuggled into prisons by drones in a $1 million scam.

A nine-count federal indictment unsealed Monday charged Jamarius Micah Walker, Tyrone Gates III and Akeem Weeks with wire fraud and money laundering offenses.

Prosecutors said Walker and Gates operated the scheme from inside Valdosta State Prison in Georgia.

Weeks participated from Wheeler Correctional Facility in Alamo, Ga., before being released on parole in October 2025. He allegedly continued participating in the operation from Georgia and North Carolina following his release.

Using phones delivered by drones, the defendants impersonated law enforcement officers and court officials, threatening victims with arrest for purportedly failing to report for jury duty, the indictment said.

Many of the victims were elderly, including residents of several North Texas communities.

Prosecutors said the defendants used counterfeit arrest warrants and other fraudulent court documents to convince victims they faced criminal penalties unless they paid fines.

Victims were directed to deposit money into cryptocurrency kiosks. The funds were then transferred to accounts controlled by the inmates.

“These defendants, who were already in prison or on parole for serious criminal offenses, did not need a weapon to target their victims,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould said. “Instead, they weaponized fear, technology and the public’s trust in our law enforcement and our institutions to harm victims.”

In a press conference, Raybould displayed photographs obtained during the investigation showing Walker with large amounts of cash and Gates with several cellphones inside prison.

The Justice Department said 14 people have been charged in connection with the broader fraud operation, while another 17 face charges related to smuggling cellphones into Georgia prisons.

Federal authorities said inmates in Georgia have operated similar jury duty scams for more than a decade.

“Courts do not demand payment by cryptocurrency to avoid arrest,” Raybould said.