A US judge signed off on a search of the home of a Democratic lawmaker — an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump — only after receiving assurances that she would receive the privacy protections due a member of Congress, according to court documents.

The records, which were unsealed late Monday and were heavily redacted, did not shed any new light on why law enforcement carried out the October 12 search of Ilhan Omar’s Washington residence.

The early morning search — described by Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan as part of a longstanding probe — was conducted by agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the investigative arm of US immigration enforcement.

Omar denounced the search, which took place three weeks ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, as “an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.”

Omar, who came to the United States as a child, the daughter of Somali immigrants, has not been charged with any crimes.

The 169 pages of court documents revealed a back and forth between Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh and Justice Department prosecutors over the conditions of the search warrant.

The Speech or Debate Clause of the US Constitution provides legislative immunity to members of Congress and Sharbaugh, in authorizing the search warrant, sought assurances it was being respected.

“The government can still pursue criminal investigations against Members of Congress, and it can still secure and execute search warrants along the lines contemplated here,” Sharbaugh said.

“It simply must do so while fairly balancing the legislative interests by allowing the Congressperson targeted by any such search warrant an opportunity to identify any protected material before the search.”

Prosecutors said in a court filing that the investigation into Omar had no “overlap with the Member’s congressional work.”

“The United States believes (Omar) has committed (REDACTED) crimes over decades — beginning long before she was ever in Congress,” one filing said.

The search of Omar’s home sparked a furious backlash from Democrats who accused Trump of abusing government powers to pursue his political opponents.

Omar, 44, is a leftist Democrat and fierce critic of the Republican president, particularly his administration’s sweeping crackdown on immigration.

Omar was first elected to Congress in 2018 and represents a district including Minneapolis, home to one of the largest Somali communities in the United States.