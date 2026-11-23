Nov. 23 (UPI) — Apple TV is teasing the new docuseries Timberlake.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the four-part documentary Monday featuring Justin Timberlake, a Grammy-winning singer and actor who came to fame with the boy band ‘N Sync.

Timberlake explores the life and career of Timberlake, who reflects on “the triumphs that made him a global success, his personal perspective beyond the headlines and the challenges he’s faced behind the scenes,” according to a press release.

The series features never-before-seen footage and interviews with Timberlake’s family, friends and collaborators, including his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and his mom, Lynn Harless.

In the trailer, Timberlake and his mom look back on the “craziness” surrounding the singer’s highly-publicized early 2000s relationship with fellow pop star Britney Spears.

Meanwhile, Biel, who married Timberlake in 2012, recalls meeting her husband and how he “wasn’t what I thought, at all.”

Timberlake and Biel have two sons together and have weathered such challenges as Timberlake’s 2019 cheating scandal.

Timberlake is directed by Fisher Stevens (The Cove, Beckham) and will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 11 on Apple TV. Episode 3 will follow Dec. 18, with the fourth and final episode released Dec. 23.