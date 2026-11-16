Mayor Mamdani announces disbandment of NYPD protest response unit

Nov. 16 (UPI) — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday announced plans to disband a specialized counterterrorism police unit that also responded to protests and riots and has come under scrutiny for its use of force.

In a video statement alongside New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Mamdani said that in addition to disbanding the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, a new city council bill is expected to prevent future mayors from creating any new specialized units like the SRG. Council member Chi Ossé introduced the so-called CURB Act, which Mamdani said he supports.

He said the move was part of the sweeping overhaul of the NYPD he promised during his campaign, as well as his promise to separate counterterrorism policing from protest response.

“New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat,” Mamdani said in a statement. “We are establishing a new, civilian-led approach that prioritizes dialogue, engagement and de-escalation.”

Mamdani said the overhaul includes the creation of the civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division within the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety. The CDDD will not carry weapons, nor will it have arrest powers.

The NYPD is also expected to create the First Amendment Support Team within the its Community Affairs Bureau. It will consist of 30 uniformed officers trained in communication and de-escalation.

There will also be an NYPD Patrol Support Division comprising officers who spend most of their time on patrol-related duties and are specially trained to handle crowd management. The unit will be permitted to make arrests.

The city is also implementing restrictions on existing crowd-control tactics and weapons officers can use during demonstrations, including banning kettling, long guns and tear gas. Long-range acoustic devices will also be limited, and officers will be prevented from using bicycles as weapons unless under threat of death or physical injury.

Politico reported that Tisch has long defended the SRG, but Monday, she put her support behind Mamdani’s suggested reforms.

“I believe strongly that the NYPD must always be willing to examine how we operate and make improvements,” she said. “I would never support changes that diminish the NYPD’s ability to protect New Yorkers, or that put our officers in a position where they lack the resources necessary to confront a serious threat. These changes will make us a stronger, more effective department.”

The mayor’s office briefed criminal justice reform advocates on the overhaul over the weekend. A person with knowledge of the briefings told Politico that some of the activists were concerned about the establishment of the Patrol Support Division and its ability to make arrests.

“We were told that it is a demand that Tisch made in order to support the disbandment of the SRG. Advocates are concerned it will be a reorganization of the SRG,” the unnamed source said.