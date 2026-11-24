Nov. 24 (UPI) — Health authorities in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday issued an epidemic alert following a sharp increase in meningitis infections, as more than 533 cases and four deaths have been recorded since mid-October.

Infants have been disproportionately affected by the outbreak, with children younger than 1 accounting for 71% of infections reported since October.

World Health Organization spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday that infections increased rapidly during the second half of October and “have continued to rise since.”

Newborns account for 13% of reported infections, while approximately 73% of patients are displaced Palestinians.

Crowded shelters, limited access to safe drinking water, damaged sanitation infrastructure and the deterioration of Gaza’s healthcare system have increased the population’s vulnerability to infectious diseases.

The majority of infections have been recorded in Gaza City and Khan Yunis.

Gaza’s Health Ministry recorded 272 meningitis cases in October alone, compared with between 30 and 50 infections in a typical month.

Dr. Nidal Ghoneim, a senior ministry official, said the spread of the disease threatened the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, including children.

Ghoneim said 15 Palestinians have died from meningitis since the beginning of the year.

The number of suspected viral meningitis infections is nearly four times higher than during the corresponding period in 2025, Lindmeier said. Suspected bacterial infections have more than quadrupled.

The WHO and Gaza’s Health Ministry are monitoring the outbreak, but shortages in laboratory resources have complicated efforts to determine whether patients are suffering from bacterial or viral meningitis.

Lindmeier said those limitations were hindering efforts to determine the extent of the outbreak and develop an appropriate response.