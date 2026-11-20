Mercy Miller scored 21 points as No. 8 Houston holds off a late charge by No. 11 Kansas to win the Players Era 8 tournament championship 92-83.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mercy Miller scored 21 points and No. 8 Houston held off a late charge by No. 11 Kansas to win the Players Era 8 tournament championship 92-83 on Thursday night.

Delrecco Gillespie scored 19 points for Houston (6-0), while Dedan Thomas Jr. added 16 points and eight assists. Chase McCarty scored 12 points.

Freshman Tyran Stokes, who sat out Wednesday’s semifinal against West Virginia with a bone bruise, led Kansas (5-1) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Dennis Parker Jr. added 18 points, while Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 17 and Tre White had 13.

Houston led by as many as 24, but the Jayhawks cut the deficit to 81-76 with 2:33 remaining on two free throws by Blyden. Houston then turned the ball over, and Trey Kaufman-Renn made one of two free throws to pull Kansas within four.

But Thomas drove for a layup and, after a Kansas turnover, hit a floater in the lane to extend Houston’s lead to 85-77.

Houston opened the game with a 15-3 run over the first six minutes. The Cougars extended their lead to 40-18 with 6:03 remaining in the first half. Kansas got no closer than 16 points, and Houston took a 54-34 lead into halftime.

Gillespie had 10 first-half points for the Cougars, while Miller hit three 3-pointers for nine points. Houston shot 51% (20 of 39) from the field in the first half, while limiting the Jayhawks to 35% (11 of 31).

The Cougars also outrebounded the Jayhawks 25-15 in the first half, including 11 offensive rebounds.

Up next

Houston: Hosts Oakland next Friday.

Kansas: Hosts Denver on Monday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here