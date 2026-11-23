Nov. 23 (UPI) — The New York Mets agreed to a 1-year, $8 million contract with free agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and the New York Post about the agreement. Goldschmidt, who spent the last two seasons with the rival New York Yankees, hit .252 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs over 105 appearances in 2026.

The 2022 National League MVP, seven-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner hit .286 with 390 home runs over the first 16 years of his MLB career.

Goldschmidt’s pact is the latest high-profile agreement reached by the Mets, who agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with ace pitcher Tarik Skubal on Sunday.

The Mets finished 74-88 last season, despite having one of the highest payrolls in baseball. They had the National League’s second-worst batting average (.239)