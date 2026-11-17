More than 100,000 people took part in protests across France on Tuesday after unions called a new nationwide public sector strike to demand pay rises.

High school pupils and university students joined private sector workers and retirees at the latest demonstrations to confront the government over the cost of living and other social concerns.

Unions said more than 500,000 people nationwide took part in the protests, including 175,000 in Paris, while the interior ministry put the total number at 146,000 around the country and 28,000 in the capital.

The European Union’s second-largest economy has been rocked by more than a month of high school blockades and protests, as the government races to adopt a 2027 deficit-cutting budget ahead of a presidential election next year in which the far right is eyeing power.

In Paris, a march set off in a jubilant cacophony, with drummers decked out in sparkly pink and purple accompanying music blared from union vans.

The festive atmosphere continued through the afternoon, despite the multiple frustrations that drove people to the streets.

Nurse Aurelane Thos wore blue scrubs and marched with her colleague who carried a cardboard sign reading “Raise salaries”.

“The state of schools, the state of hospitals, staffing levels in schools and hospitals, the way things are getting worse and worse across all public services — these are issues that really resonate with us,” the 38-year-old told AFP.

France’s 5.8 million public sector employees were called to strike for the third time since September.

Talks with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Friday failed to satisfy unions pushing for pay rises after he announced a small boost to the minimum wage for private-sector workers.

The overall turnout was lower than previous protest days, AFP journalists observed.

“This is my second day on strike and I understand why there are fewer of us. It’s a financial strain at the end of the month,” said Emma, a contract worker for a local administration marching in Bayonne in southern France.

Human right and public services

Young people showed up in force, after student organisations announced they were joining the day of action.

“We’re stressed about our studies but when you have a bunch of cops in front of the high school every morning, you only want to keep protesting,” said Mathilde, a 17-year-old pupil in Paris.

University professor Nicolas Prevot joined the demonstration in solidarity with young people, telling AFP: “It’s about defending human rights first and foremost, but also about protecting public services, which are being torn apart.”

He and other protesters said it was critical to keep the far right out of power in coming elections, at a time when opinion polls show a lead for the leader of the far-right, anti-immigration National Rally, Marine Le Pen.

Second in the polls is hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, who attended the Paris demonstration.

He said “repression was becoming harsher” toward young people, after multiple complaints of police brutality against teenagers, some of whom have lost eyes or hands.

The demands to bolster public services come as France is under steep pressure to cut its deficit.

In its draft 2027 budget, the government has ruled out any general public sector pay rise for the fourth consecutive year.

Unions put the loss of purchasing power for public servants at 16 percent since 2017.

‘Enough sacrifices’

Thousands gathered in Lyon in the southeast behind a banner reading: “Enough sacrifices for working people.”

“I hope things will change, though I’m less and less hopeful about being heard,” said university student Simon, 20.

“The government talks only about the minority of rioters and not about the real demands,” he said of the authorities’ response to weeks of protests.

Last month, some rallies across France degenerated into clashes between riot police and demonstrators.

More than 2,000 people were arrested.

In some areas, shops were looted and public buildings attacked and torched.

Overall, rallies have been largely peaceful but have seen fringe violence and accusations of police brutality.

Similar demonstrations have taken place in other European countries, in part inspired by the French protests.

Youth organisations have called for a strike in over 25 countries across Europe on Friday.

On Tuesday, several thousand people, mostly school pupils, rallied in the Belgian capital to protest at deteriorating conditions at schools, budget cuts and an increase in university tuition fees.

“We’re here to defend our future,” said Bastien, a 19-year-old who gave only his first name.

The rally in the capital was peaceful, with participants chanting “power to the students” and anti-fascist slogans, with some holding sings reading “more rights, less right”.

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