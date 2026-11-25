Nov. 25 (UPI) — Thanksgiving is a time to get together with family — but not all families are quite the same.

Yes, each family is unique in its own special way, but some manage to transcend normality in ways that land them in the Odd News headlines.

To celebrate this holiday of family togetherness, here are five stories of families who might be a bit more odd than usual, but no less loving.

Five generations of Iowa family share a single birthday

Iowa man Fred Harlow was born on Sept. 14, and coincidentally, so was his his grandfather, Wilber; his mother, Addie; his daughter, Emma Bell; and his grandson, Arthur.

Harlow and his family were awarded the Guinness World Records title for the most generations born on the same day earlier this year.

Emma Bell told KMTV there’s one other aspect of the family birthday pattern worth noting: “It starts with Wilber, so it actually goes boy, girl, boy, girl, boy — the entire way through.”

Baby born in the back of Waymo driverless taxi in San Francisco

Autonomous taxi company Waymo said a woman was on her way to University of California San Francisco in December 2025 when she gave birth in the back seat of the driverless car.

The company’s Rider Support Team detected the unusual activity inside the vehicle and called 911, but the baby had been born by the time the taxi arrived at the hospital.

Waymo said the mother and baby were safely delivered to the hospital, and the car was immediately pulled out of service for a thorough cleaning.

Photo courtesy of Waymo

Australian man becomes world’s oldest grandfather

Australian man Charles Smith was 91 years and 209 days old when his granddaughter, Isla, was born to his son, Ashley, and daughter-in-law, Hanna.

Smith, who was 55 when Ashley was born, was awarded the Guinness World Records title for the oldest first-time grandfather.

The proud grandpa said he immediately felt a bond with Isla, telling Guinness World Records: “All I can say is I picked her up and didn’t want to give her back. Except for the nappy changes.”

Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Water park vow renewal ceremony ends with water slide record attempt

North Dakota couple Jon and Keisha Lakoduk spent the month of June attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most vow renewal ceremonies in 30 days.

During their June 23 stop in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., they ended their ceremony with a second record attempt: the most trips down a waterslide in a wedding dress in one hour.

The duo exchanged vows atop the 60-foot water slide at the Land of Natura Water Park and proceeded to go down the slide six times in the ensuing hour. Their record attempts have not yet been approved by Guinness World Records.

The record-breaking Rush family

Idaho man David Rush holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles — but he isn’t the only member of his family to earn a certificate. In fact, Rush’s wife and three children are all Guinness World Record-holders in their own right.

Rush and his wife, Jennifer, earned the title for the fastest time to hang up ten items of clothing (team of two) at 51.80 seconds in 2024; their son, Peter, joined his father to break the record for the fastest time to clear Hungry Hungry Hippos (team of two), 8.91 seconds; another son, Jeremy, participated in a successful attempt for the farthest distance to throw and catch a water balloon, 141.07 feet; and their daughter, Felicity, broke the record for the most passes through a back-spun hoop in thirty seconds, 10.

Photo courtesy of David Rush