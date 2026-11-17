Nov. 17 (UPI) — The current owners of a Vincent van Gogh painting and the Jewish heirs of a previous owner have reached a settlement over the painting Tuesday, one day before the artwork is set to be auctioned off in New York City.

The painting, Châtaigniers en fleurs, (Blossoming Chestnut Trees), is expected to sell Wednesday for $180 million. Painted in 1890, it could set a record for an auctioned van Gogh painting.

Last week, the heirs of Samuel Fischer asked auction house Sotheby’s to stop the sale, saying that the family had been forced to sell the painting in 1936 under duress of Nazi-era persecution. Fischer — a Jewish publisher who lived in Berlin before World War II — bought the painting in 1909.

Their lawyer, Gunnar Schnabel, asked Sotheby’s to prove beyond doubt that the painting was sold at market value in the 1930s — and that the family would have sold it “even without Nazi rule.”

“Otherwise, no auction may take place,” Schnabel said in his letter to the auction house, The New York Times reported.

Sotheby’s did not provide details of the settlement Tuesday.

“In recognition of the painting’s complex Nazi-era history and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust, the two families have reached a mutually satisfactory resolution and the work will be sold pursuant to their agreement,” Sotheby’s said in a statement.

The Blaquier-Arrieta family, which bought the painting in 1975 and is now selling it, said in a statement that it appreciates “the constructive dialogue that made this resolution possible.”

Fischer’s heirs said in their own statement that the deal would “make it possible to acknowledge the suffering of the Fischer family during the Nazi era.”

Schnabel said earlier that the family sought a settlement “in the spirit of” the 1998 Washington Principles on Nazi-Confiscated Art. These international guidelines for institutions and governments deal with those handling confiscated or Nazi-looted artworks.

The auction house said earlier that it had not established that the painting had been sold under duress but that “we recognize the importance of engaging thoughtfully and constructively with the family.”

The Blaquier-Arrieta lot to be auctioned Wednesday night also includes other paintings, including works by Claude Monet and Edgar Degas.