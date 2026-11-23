Nov. 23 (UPI) — The Israeli military’s destruction of Gaza has created a threat to human survival in the region, a new report published by Oxfam International Monday said.

The use of explosive and incendiary weapons has made the water, air and soil dangerous to the Palestinians living in Gaza in the immediate and for decades to come, the report said. It says the toxic contamination covers most of the Gaza Strip.

Toxic contamination has been found in the air, water, soil and food in the Gaza Strip.

“Palestinians living in Gaza are being exposed to toxins — through air, food, water and via direct contact with contaminated soil and debris,” said Amitabh Behar, Oxfam International’s executive director. “These risks will persist for generations to come, unless clean-up, remediation and recovery actions are prioritized.”

About 78% of Gaza’s land has been impacted by Israel’s military ground operations, the report says. At least one type of contamination is present in 99% of Gazan territory.

Oxfam said the military assaults have turned Gaza into a “toxic wasteland.”

“The Government of Israel must end its genocide in Gaza, immediately cease unlawful attacks, comply fully with the Geneva Conventions and applicable [International Humanitarian Law], and respect all ceasefire arrangements,” the report recommends. “It must lift all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian assistance, environmental assessment teams and essential materials, including the dual-use and ‘special approval’ regimes that block laboratory equipment, water treatment inputs, generators and spare parts.”

Oxfam is calling for an independent Post-Conflict Environmental Assessment to examine toxic contamination in the region and the risks it poses.

Oxfam International is a coalition of 21 independent non-governmental organizations. It partnered with the Conflict and Environment Observatory to produce the report.