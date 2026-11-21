US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has imposed new restrictions on military cooperation with Canada, according to US media, as the Pentagon said Saturday it was refocusing the relationship around American defense priorities.

Hegseth issued the directive in a classified memo circulated last week, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing officials familiar with the decision.

The precise scope of the restrictions was unclear, and the Post said it had not seen the memo.

“The Department of War is taking steps to ensure its engagements with Canada advance tangible US defense objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defense relationship,” chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told AFP, when asked to comment on the report.

He said Washington was “prioritizing opportunities for bilateral cooperation” to strengthen the defense of the Americas, “while supporting Canada’s ability to meet NATO obligations.”

The Trump administration has devoted considerable military and diplomatic resources over the past year to fighting drug trafficking in Latin America, and has also consistently complained of NATO allies not spending enough on defense.

“This guidance does not impact defense intelligence cooperation, our binational NORAD command, or our cooperation through NATO,” Parnell added.

NORAD is the joint US-Canadian command responsible for monitoring and defending North American airspace.

The reported restrictions come amid strained relations between the longtime allies under President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly suggested Canada should become the 51st US state.

Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian goods and criticized Ottawa’s defense spending, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has firmly rejected any suggestion of annexation.

Canada’s Ministry of National Defence, when reached for comment on the Washington Post report, said in a statement that it “would not speculate on media reports of this nature.”

“Canada and the United States have a long history of defence cooperation built on a shared commitment to continental defence and protecting our collective security around the globe. This collaborative work continues,” said the statement, shared by spokesman Tony Wright.