Person of interest taken into custody over bomb in Peoria, Ill.

Nov. 16 (UPI) — A person of interest is in custody on Monday as police investigate a bomb that was found at an ethanol plant in Peoria, Ill., on Friday.

The Peoria police department said that the FBI is expected to release more information about the investigation on Monday. Law enforcement agencies are investigating what they called a “credible” threat to the BioUrja Renewables plant in Peoria.

When the device was found on Friday, police cordoned off a 1-mile radius around the area of the ethanol plant. The device was found at about 2 p.m. CST.

Thousands of people were evacuated from the area.

By about 9:12 p.m., police rendered the device safe but maintained the evacuation status around the plant until about 1 p.m. on Saturday to ensure the threat was neutralized.

Police have not confirmed whether the bomb is being connected to a potential terrorist threat, only confirming that an investigation is “active” and “open.”

Only one device was found in the search of the BioUrja Renewables plant. BioUrja Group is a Houston-based company that “supplies and trades physical commodities, including biofuels, industrial and beverage alcohols, metal alloy, tubing, grain and animal feed products,” the company’s website says.