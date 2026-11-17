The PGA Tour is not in a rush to figure out whether LIV Golf players can return.

The PGA Tour board had “thoughtful discussions” on Monday about the future of players at LIV Golf but otherwise seemed to be in no hurry to decide if there is room for them next season.

CEO Brian Rolapp only repeated his position that rules exist for a membership organization to ensure fairness and a competitive balance.

“Rules matter and they will be enforced,” he said.

Rolapp said the “ returning member program ” that allowed Brooks Koepka to return to the PGA Tour this year with financial penalties was not on the table.

“There are no plans for that currently, no,” Rolapp said in a conference call to discuss the tour’s changes to its developmental system.

LIV Golf, which loss the financial support of Saudi Arabia and filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 8, told a bankruptcy court earlier this month it had abandoned plans for a new version of the league and had begun winding down its business.

It hopes to finalize the bankruptcy plan sometime in January.

“We engaged in thoughtful discussion on the top of LIV players with both boards today,” Rolapp said, referring to the PGA Tour and the commercial PGA Tour Enterprises. “As far as we have read, bankruptcy proceedings are ongoing and the process is complex. I hope to have more to say in the beginning of the new year.”

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are the most attractive stars. DeChambeau has yet to indicate his plans while Rahm, who won two weeks ago in Abu Dhabi, remains a European tour member.

Rahm has said he has yet to speak with the PGA Tour but would take the deal Koepka got if offered. Rolapp in January offered that deal to Rahm, DeChambeau and Cameron Smith — before there was any indication Saudi Arabia would stop funding the rival league — and said there was no guarantee the offer would be available in the future.

Rahm told the Spanish site “Ten Golf,” “I imagine they have their boards, their meetings to hold for whatever is coming at the end of the year, and I imagine one of those points will be me. I just don’t know if it’ll be this November or December. I have no idea.

“At the very least, I’ll be here in January, here in Dubai,” Rahm said. “So I jokingly tell everyone this: I will either be here or in Palm Springs in January, one of the two.”

The 2027 season on the PGA Tour starts with The American Express in the California desert.

Several players, such as Joaquin Niemann, are planning to play in Australia, where the two biggest events are co-sanctioned with the European tour. DeChambeau had already said he would be playing the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, also co-sanctioned by the European tour.

Rolapp said the PGA Tour is still discussing a renewed alliance with the European tour. That alliance would determine how many players — currently 10 — will be awarded PGA Tour cards from the season “Race to Dubai” points list.

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