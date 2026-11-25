Nov. 24 (UPI) — Pope Francis described periods of profound spiritual turmoil in a private diary whose excerpts were published in a new book Tuesday, more than a year after the Argentine pontiff’s death.

The Private Diary of Pope Francis contains passages from a journal the late pope kept between 1992 and 2024, compiled and annotated by his longtime confidant Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández.

The book is being published in five languages across 94 countries.

In a January 2021 entry, Francis recalled experiencing spiritual visions, including encounters with the devil dating back to his tenure as archbishop of Buenos Aires.

“I clearly heard the voice of the devil,” Francis wrote.

He described seeing the devil from a car and on another occasion during Mass, recalling that he could not forget his “menacing eyes.”

Francis also described experiencing the devil’s presence following his controversial 2018 visit to Chile, during which he defended a bishop accused of covering up clerical sexual abuse.

The pope later apologized and commissioned an investigation after acknowledging Chilean church officials had misled him.

“Last night I saw the entrance to hell,” Francis wrote in a 2018 diary entry. “I grabbed the Rosary as a weapon.”

The diary also chronicles a two-year spiritual crisis, beginning in 2021, during which Francis struggled with his declining health, the responsibilities of governing the Catholic Church and concerns about abusing his authority.

Other entries reveal Francis wrestled with feelings of inadequacy, pride and self-doubt throughout his religious career.

Fernández, who heads the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, said Francis expressed interest in having portions of his diary published before his death in April 2025.

Pope Leo XIV authorized Fernández to prepare the writings for publication.

The book does not reproduce the entire diary. Some passages are written in a code that makes them difficult to decipher.

Francis also expressed admiration for his eventual successor, then-Cardinal Robert Prevost, describing him as “a great pastor, a generous missionary, and an irreproachable man,” Fernández said.

In his final diary entry in 2024, Francis again reflected on his encounters with the devil and appealed to the Virgin Mary for protection.