A post-summit declaration conveyed the official stance of China’s Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but how the trio acted around each other may be more revealing.

The first-ever trilateral talks between the presidents of China, the United States and Russia were tightly choreographed, yet each man dealt with the situation in a different way, a body language expert told AFP.

“The people that we saw today, of course, they represent power. And everything that happens non-verbally is an expression of that power,” said Gabor Holch, an intercultural leadership consultant based in Shanghai.

Trump is comfortable with being casual, and on Thursday Xi “responded in a very friendly, in a very equal way — as much as he could, because his personal style is completely different”, Holch said.

The summit took place in a sprawling villa-style resort in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the leaders are in town for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

“This whole thing took place in the context of an economic summit,” Holch said.

“So the respect and the authority that people receive there is also corresponding to the economic power of the countries,” with Russia “by far not the strongest partner here”.

A summary of the talks published by Chinese state media said the leaders committed to upholding international security, as well as planning to boost production of oil-derived products.

They also pledged engagement on reducing nuclear risks while taking aim at the International Criminal Court, saying it and similar institutions “must not abuse their jurisdiction”.

The opening remarks of their meeting were open to cameras, before the media were ushered out of the closed-door talks.

“Trump stood out as getting off script sometimes, making eye contact, addressing everybody, looking up from his papers and then addressing the two others personally,” Holch said.

“This is something that Putin didn’t do, so much so that he removed his earpiece while he was speaking.

“He wanted to be 100-percent focused on the speech that he was reading out.”

‘Subtle’ Xi

Xi appeared “much more comfortable” at the three-way talks than at Wednesday’s gala event, Holch said, likely because he was more at ease dealing with business matters than at a social reception.

Holch described Xi as “a typical Asian statesman in the sense that he does send non-verbal signals, but they are extremely subtle”, such as flashes of a quarter-smile, or quarter-frown.

However, “I don’t think Trump was as chummy as we expected, and perhaps the other two expected. I think he was very statesmanlike” in what he said, how he said it, and even his intonation, the consultant added.

Other interactions between the three leaders this week have sparked discussion online over the minutiae of their movements.

Those include a brief hug between Xi and Trump at Shenzhen airport, Trump helping Xi onto an escalator, and Trump greeting Putin as “my friend” as the pair shook hands.

During their talks, the men sat around a large, dark wooden round table, adorned at its centre with an arrangement of pink flowers, in a spacious reception hall with high ceilings.

“Chinese culture has a very strong preference for round things when you want to create harmony,” Holch said.

“In this case, this was extremely symbolic with something representing nature in the hollow middle. So I think it was a very good choice.”