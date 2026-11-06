Republican who made Trump rap album wins midterms race

Republican Anthony Constantino, who has recorded rap tracks paying tribute to Donald Trump and called for the release of disgraced hip‑hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, won his US House midterms race Friday.

US media called the race for Constantino, 44, after a hard-fought battle with Democrat Blake Gendebien in New York state’s 21st congressional district.

Constantino had claimed victory as early as election night in a profanity‑laced speech in which he lashed out at the “evil media,” expelling a television crew from the room.

“I think President Trump should consider freeing Diddy. This is a historic New Yorker that did great things for New York State,” he said.

Combs, widely known in the music world as Diddy, was sentenced in 2025 to more than four years in prison for prostitution-related crimes.

Constantino first drew attention in 2024 by installing a giant illuminated “Vote for Trump” sign on the roof of a building belonging to the sticker company he runs.

He released an album this year entitled “Thank You President Trump,” featuring songs inspired by the president’s slogans and books (“Art of the Deal”) or his love of golf (“Hole in One”).

Nationally, the Democrats scored a landslide victory in the midterm elections, winning majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as governorships in traditionally Republican states such as Texas and Georgia.