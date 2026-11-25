Nov. 25 (UPI) — The Kansas City Royals agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with former Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.

Sources told MLB.com, The Athletic and the New York Post about the agreement Wednesday.

Bohm, 30, hit .249 with 15 home runs and 88 RBIs over 155 appearances last season. The 2024 All-Star, who joined the Phillies as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, hit .273 with 85 home runs over his first seven seasons.

He hit a career-best .338 during his rookie campaign in 2020. Bohm hit .287, his highest average for a 162-game season, in 2025. He smacked a career-high 20 home runs in 2023. Bohm hit .280 with 15 home runs and 97 RBIs over 143 appearances in 2024 en route to his lone All-Star selection.

He will fill the void left by the recent trade of Maikel Garcia, the Royals’ primary third baseman last season.