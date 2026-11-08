Russell passes for 3 TDs to propel No. 9 Alabama past No. 15 LSU, 31-13

Keelon Russell passed for three touchdowns, Alabama’s defense made several pivotal fourth-down stops, and the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide pulled away for a 31-13 victory over No. 15 LSU on Saturday.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Keelon Russell pushed through an ankle injury to pass for three touchdowns, Alabama made several pivotal fourth-down stops and the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide pulled away for a 31-13 victory over No. 15 LSU on Saturday.

“Through the grace of God, it wasn’t a big injury,” said Russell, who was examined in an injury tent in the third quarter. “I knew if I had got out of this game I was going to feel really bad about myself because I didn’t think I had gave it my all … . I wasn’t going to let an injury stop me from being who I am.”

Alabama (7-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) remained firmly in the College Football Playoff picture, while leaving LSU (6-3, 3-3) with long-shot hopes at best under first-year coach Lane Kiffin, who also dropped to 0-6 in his coaching career against Alabama (including prior stints at Mississippi and Tennessee).

Russell, whose touchdown passes went for 7 yards to Josh Ford, 25 yards to Cederian Morgan and 4 yards to Kaleb Edwards, said the Tide’s performance in big road game “just gives all the boys confidence in how good we can be.”

“We’re as great of a football team as anybody can say,” Russell said. “We just got to keep going. We can’t stop here and get complacent.”.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt completed 35 of 47 passes for 380 yards, but was intercepted for the first time in three games as the Tigers struggled to cash in on scoring chances.

LSU went 0 for 4 on fourth down, those failures combining with a missed field goal and a turnover in Tide territory to limit the Tigers to a single touchdown.

“I just felt like field goals weren’t going to win the game,” Kiffin said. “It was just a feeling that we were going to need some touchdowns.”

Kiffin also made a decision that is bound to be debated when he left his offense on the field on fourth-and-10 on the LSU 25 with eight minutes left. Leavitt was sacked and Alabama got in the end zone just three plays later.

“At the end of the game you can play to try and just keep the score low or whatever when you are on your own 20, but you have no chance to win by punting analytically,” Kiffin said. “So, you go for it.”

In the first half, Tigers kicker Scott Starzyk missed a 56-yard field goal attempt, Alabama’s Chuck McDonald III batted down Leavitt’s pass on a fourth-and-4 play from the Tide 10-yard line, and the Tide’s Luke Metz intercepted Leavitt on the Alabama 24.

“That’s what it always comes down to is getting off the field,” said Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, who improved to 7-0 after bye weeks as a Division I coach. “I thought guys were locked in on the plan all week long. You could feel the confidence growing.”

Alabama drove inside LSU’s 45 just twice in the first half, resulting in Conor Talty’s field goal and Ryan Coleman-Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run on a misdirection play around the right end. Those scores gave the Tide a 10-3 halftime lead.

LSU surged into the lead, albeit briefly, when Dilin Jones’ 5-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 90-yard drive that included a pass interference call against Alabama on a fourth-and-5 play from the Crimson Tide 37.

Alabama needed just 2:08 to answer with Ford’s TD reception — a score set up by Rico Scott’s 57-yard catch and run to the LSU 18 on the drive’s opening play.

The takeaway

Alabama: The Crimson Tide lengthened its already long record of success at Tiger Stadium, where it has now won seven of its last eight. And by playing a clean game and making clutch stops, Alabama was able to win comfortably despite being outgained in total yards, 457-285, and running 28 fewer offensive plays than LSU.

LSU: No one can accuse Kiffin of shying away from risk. Alabama just seemed to have an answer for everything he and the LSU offense tried. The LSU offense also took a blow on the injury front when right tackle Weston Davis was helped off favoring his right leg during the third quarter.

Celebrities were in the audience

First Lady Melania Trump was among a handful of celebrities who spent the afternoon at Tiger Stadium. As LSU coach Lane Kiffin led the “Tiger Walk” from a bus down a short barricaded road to the north end of the stadium, he was flanked by actor Kevin Costner; Pittsburgh Pirates (and former LSU) pitcher Paul Skenes; WNBA (and ex-LSU) star Angel Reese; basketball hall of famer (and former LSU basketball player) Shaquille O’Neal, and former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

Up next

Alabama: Visits Vanderbilt next Saturday.

LSU: Hosts No. 10 Texas next Saturday.

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