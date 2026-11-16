S.Leone ‘destroying reputation’ by hiding drug boss: Dutch minister

Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel Monday hit out at Sierra Leone, thought to be harbouring one of Europe’s most-wanted drug lords, saying his presence there was “destroying its reputation.”

The Netherlands has been seeking the extradition of Jos Leijdekkers, also known as “Bolle Jos” or “chubby Jos”, from Sierra Leone but Van Weel accused the African nation of dragging its feet.

“Ultimately, this destroys the reputation of the country and that also destroys the country itself,” Van Weel told AFP in an exclusive interview in his office in The Hague.

Relations between the Netherlands and Sierra Leone have been damaged by the affair, with Leijdekkers seemingly cultivating close relations with the ruling family.

Leijdekkers’s partner is Agnes Bio — the daughter of the Sierra Leone president — with whom he has a child, according to several sources close to the president’s family.

While the topic is taboo among authorities, several videos have surfaced showing him next to the president, his daughter and other high-ranking officials.

AFP has gathered information from law enforcement, local testimonies and court documents which show the 35-year-old trafficker operating in Sierra Leone with apparent support from the highest echelons of power.

“We think it is hard to imagine that such a person is in your country without knowing where he is,” Van Weel told AFP.

Leijdekkers is considered to be a key player in the global cocaine trade and is on Europol’s most-wanted list.

The Netherlands has offered a bounty of two million euros ($2.2m) for information leading to his arrest.

“It is clear that Sierra Leone is not cooperating very quickly and energetically,” said the minister.

“We have known for about two years — more than two years — that he has been in Sierra Leone. Since then, we have been working to ensure that he is eventually arrested and extradited to the Netherlands,” he added.

Leijdekkers has collected prison sentences totalling more than 100 years in the Netherlands and Belgium, notably for drug trafficking, armed robbery, and ordering a murder.

“I will not give up the diplomatic track,” pledged the minister, but noted that after more than 18 months of pressuring Sierra Leone, I’m not very hopeful.”

He said the Netherlands was teaming up with EU partners in an effort to persuade the African country that sheltering the alleged criminal was not in its own interests.

‘Cat-and-mouse game’

Van Weel said Leijdekkers was one of the “main players” in the global drug trade, estimating he earns more than 100 million euros per month.

Previously, his activities focused primarily on routes connecting Latin American countries to ports in Western Europe, including Rotterdam and Antwerp.

However, after security was bolstered at these ports, a significant portion of these flows has shifted from Latin America to West Africa.

From there, the drugs are transported through southern Europe, eventually reaching northern European markets, said the minister.

“It remains a cat-and-mouse game in which these smugglers try to find new routes and new methods to circumvent the checks,” he told AFP.

The minister pointed to recent setbacks for the suspected drug trafficker.

“Very large shipments have been intercepted recently. You have seen that we are building up pressure on the government of Sierra Leone. So through all kinds of channels, we are trying to smoke him out of West Africa,” said Van Weel.

In the largest drug bust ever, Spain recently seized a transport cargo with 30,000 kilogrammes of cocaine, with a street value of around 800 million euros, he said.

“Those are huge amounts. And at the same time, we see that the price of cocaine in Europe has actually remained the same,” he noted.

“So these kinds of large seizures can apparently be absorbed within the existing system. And that shows how enormous and how enormously destructive and corrupt this trade ultimately is,” added Van Weel.

The 50-year-old Dutch politician is making it his personal mission to bring Leijdekkers to justice.

“I will do everything I can,” he said.

“One thing is clear. He will not escape punishment. At the end of the day, he will end up in prison.”