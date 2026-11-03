Seen and heard at the US midterm elections

AFP has deployed reporters, photographers and video journalists across the United States as American voters head to the polls for crucial midterm elections.

Here is a round-up of interviews on Tuesday at polling stations where voters agreed to share their thoughts about what was on their minds and motivating their choices.

– Hopeful Democrats –

With polling data suggesting the Democratic Party is on track to capture a majority in the House of Representatives and perhaps even in the Senate, many left-leaning voters said they were hopeful about the results.

“Two years ago was a really devastating outcome for me,” Emma Mondadori, a 39-year-old who works in philanthropy, told AFP in Brooklyn, New York, referring to President Donald Trump’s election.

“I’ve been really looking forward to this day where we get to have a say again in the future of our country… I’m cautiously hopeful, optimistic.”

– The cost of living –

With gasoline prices up by a third since last year and diesel prices nearly double — not to mention sharp food price inflation — everyday prices were on many people’s minds.

“It’s about the cost of living, gas prices, those kind of things. It needs to change for the everyday person, and I’m an everyday person,” Donta Comer, a 38-year-old project manager in Atlanta, Georgia, told AFP.

Tom, a 27-year-old businessman at the same polling station who declined to give his surname, agreed.

“Everyone, at least in my generation, is a little frustrated with the affordability crisis and gas prices and what’s going on abroad,” added the non-partisan voter.

– Leadership referendum –

Mid-term elections are typically seen as a form of referendum on the sitting president.

And few leaders have polarized public opinion as strongly as Donald Trump.

“I’m independent but I voted Democrat, I just wanted to go back into the culture of decency, integrity, honesty, and the rest follows,” Yan Cardineau, 59, told AFP in Austin, Texas. “If we lose that, it doesn’t matter how much money you make.”

– Immigration –

In his final pitch to voters, Trump has stressed his success in reducing immigration and stopping crossings along the southern border with Mexico.

While his tough stance plays well with his core supporters, others have been put off by the brutal tactics used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“I am very concerned about climate change, school violence and the situation with people who still don’t have immigration status in this country,” Diana Alvarez, a 38-year-old Cuban-born attorney said in Doral, Florida.

“It’s tough for any presidency, but this one in particular has been a little violent and aggressive (with migrants) and I don’t think that was necessary.”

– Iran –

Trump’s most consequential foreign policy decision of his second term — the February 28 attack on Iran along with Israel — was referenced by several voters.

“It’s discouraging. Again, promises made, promises not kept. ‘No new wars’ was the mantra,” Wes Pyron, a 37-year-old who works at an environmental health nonprofit in Washington, said.

“I don’t understand what we’re doing there, objectives aren’t clear, priorities aren’t clear.”

– Fears of socialism –

Many Republican candidates and Trump have sought to portray their Democratic rivals as dangerous tax-and-spend Socialists intent on destroying American capitalism.

“A lot of today’s younger people think socialism is the way to go,” Daryl Ruley, an 84-year-old in Austin, Texas, told AFP. “They don’t understand history if they believe that’s the case.”

- Michigan –

In one of the most widely watched races for the Senate — in Michigan — Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed has made free universal healthcare and ending US support for Israel key planks of his platform.

The Muslim former medical administrator has been called a jihadist by Trump and has been smeared with accusations of sympathizing with Islamist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood or Hamas.

“We just got to get it done because we all need help. I need help,” said Makeyla Borndes, a 51-year-old former teacher who was forced to retire after falling down a staircase.

She wore several El-Sayed pins on her green apron and neon pink socks.

burs-adp/bgs