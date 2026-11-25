Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has been benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph will start against the Denver Broncos on Friday.

Aaron Rodgers’ long, accomplished career took a stunning twist in his final season.

The four-time NFL MVP has been benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph will start against the Denver Broncos on Friday.

Rodgers will be inactive for the game, the team said in a statement late Tuesday night.

Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions. The Steelers (6-4) have lost two in a row and Rodgers struggled in both games, though the receiving corps has been depleted.

Rudolph has started just 19 games in seven seasons with the Steelers and Tennessee Titans, going 9-9-1. He went 3-0 down the stretch in 2023 while filling in for Kenny Pickett and led Pittsburgh to the playoffs. The Steelers lost a wild-card playoff game to Buffalo that season.

Rodgers returned for his 22nd season in the NFL to reunite with coach Mike McCarthy, who replaced Mike Tomlin. Rodgers and McCarthy won a Super Bowl together in Green Bay following the 2010 season.

On Monday, McCarthy said Rodgers is the starter. That changed a day later. Rodgers wasn’t listed on the team’s injury report and spoke to reporters after practice.

It’s a shocking move by the Steelers considering Rodgers’ relationship with McCarthy — he played a role in his hiring — and the alternative. Rodgers has an 86.6 passer rating, which is the lowest in his career. Rudolph is a career backup with a passer rating of 84.3.

But the Steelers are looking for someone to spark an offense that’s 23rd in total yards (310.4 per game), 22nd in passing (198.6) and is averaging 21.4 points. Pittsburgh is tied with Cleveland and currently holds a wild-card spot in the AFC with a one-game lead over New England (5-5).

Rodgers has been sacked 31 times this season, including five times in a 19-16 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday. He completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards and one TD with no picks.

Rodgers actually led the team in rushing with 29 yards, including a 12-yard scamper. Wide receiver DK Metcalf had just one catch on four targets before he was ejected from the game. Veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. didn’t play. Pittsburgh’s leading receiver against the Eagles was Max Hurleman, a guy making his NFL debut.

It’s uncertain whether Rodgers will ask for his release so he can have an opportunity to join another team to close out his career. Daniel Jones also is a free agent after he was released last week by the Indianapolis Colts.

Rodgers led the Steelers to a 10-6 record last season in his first year with the team. They lost 30-6 to Houston in a wild-card game.

Rodgers ranks third on the NFL’s all-time list with 543 touchdown passes, fifth in passing yards at 68,515 and fifth with 5,916 complete passes. His 101.6 passer rating is fourth-best.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here