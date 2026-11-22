Nov. 22 (UPI) — The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $120 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is I Play Rocky with $9.3 million, followed by Ebenezer at No. 3 with $7.7 million, The Cat in the Hat at No. 4 with $6.9 million and Gozilla Minus Zero at No. 5 with $2.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are You Can See Everything at No. 6 with $2.5 million, Wild Horse Nine at No. 7 with $2.5 million, Ghost Soldier at No. 8 with $2.4 million, Wildwood at No. 9 with $2.3 million and Ramayana at No. 10 with $2.1 million.