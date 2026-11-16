Supreme Court rejects Trump’s appeal to block research grants over DEI

Nov. 16 (UPI) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Trump administration’s appeal attempting to cut research funding over diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

The court’s decision keeps a lower court ruling in place that found the Trump administration violated the First Amendment by blocking grant funding to the University of California. The administration cut the funding, justifying that the university’s research did not fit with President Donald Trump’s plans to end DEI programs around the country.

Researchers alleged that the administration cut grant funding because their research included key words or phrases that were flagged by the administration, such as “diversity” and “climate change.”

Researchers said cutting federal funding may lead to lab closures and the end of research projects.

The high court did not explain why it refused to take up the case. No justices dissented in the decision.

“Those receiving grants have justifiably relied on them and, as found by the lower courts in this case, suffer enormous harm when the funding is suddenly terminated,” the plaintiffs wrote to the Supreme Court justices. “What begins as material harm — loss of money, staff, graduate and post-doctoral students — quickly becomes expressive harm: the inability to publish research and affect public discourse. This is a quintessential First Amendment violation.”

The Justice Department argued that it has “significant discretion” to block the use of taxpayer funding.

“The general requirement of viewpoint neutrality does not require taxpayers to continue funding projects that the government concludes no longer serve the public interest, even if that conclusion is based in part on the viewpoint furthered by the projects,” Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in the petition to the court.