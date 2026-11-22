TCU has fired coach Sonny Dykes after a disappointing 5-6 season, according to sources speaking to The Associated Press.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU coach Sonny Dykes was fired Sunday with the Horned Frogs struggling four years after they reached the College Football Playoff championship game in his first season, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there were no announcements about the move by the Big 12 school.

The move came a day after a 38-17 loss to No. 2 Utah in its home finale. TCU’s five losses before that had all been one-score games against Power Four opponents, and by a combined 25 points. The Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) were coming off back-to-back 9-4 seasons when Dykes got a multiyear extension in April. He finishes 41-23 at TCU.

His buyout reportedly was significantly restructured when he got the extension. The private school does not disclose contract terms, but that deal would have taken him through at least 2030 after the previous one went through the 2028 season.

End of an era

Dykes came from SMU and made his debut with the Frogs in 2022, when they tied a school record for wins while going 13-2. They had a 12-0 regular season and made the four-team playoff even after an overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game.

TCU’s 51-45 win over Michigan in the semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl is still the Big 12’s only CFP victory, which came before a 65-7 loss to Georgia in the national title game.

Dykes originally got a six-year contract after replacing long-time coach Gary Patterson. That was extended after that first season when the Frogs finished No. 3 in the final AP Top 25 college football poll.

His overall coaching record is 112-86, with other stops at Louisiana Tech (2010-12), Cal (2013-16) and SMU (2018-21). In 2017, he worked as an analyst for TCU in an off-field role for Patterson.

Dykes had this season been one of only four active head coaches to take four different schools to a bowl game, along with Butch Jones, LSU’s Lane Kiffin and West Virginia’s Rich Rodriguez. Jones was fired last week by Arkansas State.

The Texas native and son of the late Spike Dykes, the former Texas Tech coach, turned 57 on Nov. 9.

TCU won its final three games last season, capped by a win over Southern California in the Alamo Bowl after their three-year starting quarterback Josh Hoover had entered the transfer portal. Hoover later joined national champion Indiana, where Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza finished his only season with the Hoosiers.

Hoover was replaced by Harvard transfer Jaden Craig, who missed the Utah game because of an ankle injury.

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles left last offseason for South Carolina and was replaced by former UConn OC Gordon Sammis.

What’s ahead for TCU

The Frogs could still get bowl eligible if they win their regular-season finale Thanksgiving night at defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1). The TCU defense is still one of the best in the Big 12, allowing 17.3 points and 315 total yards per game.

Down 17-0 at halftime against Utah in freshman quarterback Adam Schobel’s first career start, TCU tied the game before the undefeated Utes scored three touchdowns in the final 5:46.

That was the second time this season that the Horned Frogs were held scoreless in the first half at home. They came back to beat Kansas 22-16 on Oct. 31, despite being outgained by more than 150 yards.

The other Big 12 wins for the Frogs were 17-6 at Baylor, which later fired coach Dave Aranda, and 20-10 at home against Kansas State a week ago.

TCU’s highest-scoring game this season against a Power Four opponent was a 29-28 loss at Arizona after the Wildcats scored a touchdown and field goal in the final 2 minutes.

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