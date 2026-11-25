Technology firms once again tumbled Wednesday as the euphoria that greeted the return of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang was washed away by the now-common panic and uncertainty over the AI boom.

News that the poster child of the artificial intelligence explosion had returned less than two weeks after resigning over extramarital affairs — including with an alleged Chinese spy — sent Asian markets into a swoon Tuesday.

Traders were reassured about the ongoing presence of a fixer and visionary to an industry that has fuelled a tech revolution and a global economic boom.

But the mood soured no sooner than it had begun as analysts pointed to the reality that there were still huge worries about the colossal sums pumped into the AI buildout and when they would see returns, if any.

After explosive gains Tuesday, Asian stock markets were back in the doldrums.

Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul — home of most of the region’s key AI-linked firms — sank 4.8 percent, 2.8 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.

That came a day after surging nine percent, 3.9 percent and more than six percent, respectively.

The losses were led by Taiwan’s TSMC and MediaTek, Japanese chip giants Kioxia and Advantest, and South Korean titans SK hynix and Samsung.

There was also heavy selling in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Bangkok and Jakarta, though Wellington, Mumbai and Manila rose.

The rout followed a return to reality on Wall Street, where Nvidia — which had rocketed more than 31 percent Monday — shed almost six percent, while AI giant Anthropic lost 6.5 percent to fall below last week’s $83 IPO price.

AMD, Intel and Micron also took a hammering after the previous day’s surge.

The Nasdaq shed 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 lost 0.5 percent but the Dow rose, with analysts pointing out that traders were rotating into other sectors.

London, Paris and Frankfurt opened higher.

‘Dead-cat bounce’

“The champagne from (the) Nvidia resurrection had barely lost its fizz before Wall Street was back reaching for the sick bags,” said SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes.

“What looked like the mother of all relief rallies has already acquired the rather less flattering characteristics of a dead-cat bounce, with the Nasdaq taking another beating (and) Nvidia surrendering a sizeable chunk of its extraordinary gains.”

He said “professional investors (were) apparently using the opening provided by the Jensen Huang comeback to unload technology exposure rather than rebuild it”.

“And that, unfortunately, is what happens when a market rallies on the back of forced buying rather than genuine conviction.”

BNZ’s Jason Wong added that despite the return of Huang, key questions loomed over the AI sector, including “whether investment in the sector will provide an adequate return”.

Nvidia also remains under scrutiny from investigators including at the FBI and on Capitol Hill for allegedly helping Chinese firms gain access to the firm’s top-line chips.

Investors will be keeping an eye on the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation later in the day, which could play a role in its interest rate decision next month.

With price gains still far above target, officials are widely expected to hike, but their post-meeting statement will be pored over for an idea about the central bank’s plans for the new year.

In company news, Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi rose in Hong Kong — despite widespread selling elsewhere — on optimism for the performance of the company’s higher-end smartphones even as an AI-driven memory chip supply crunch hits profits.

The firm on Tuesday reported revenue in July-September that beat expectations.

Key figures at around 0815 GMT

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.8 percent at 57,011.62 (close)

Seoul – Kospi: DOWN 6.2 percent at 4,697.51 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.1 percent at 21,966.01 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 2.0 percent at 3,476.47 (close)

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 10,518.80

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.2 percent at $80.26 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.9 percent at $89.63 per barrel

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0938 from $1.0968 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3074 from $1.3117

Dollar/yen: UP at 159.24 yen from 159.18 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 83.66 pence from 83.61 pence

New York – DOW: UP 0.9 percent at 50,018.70 (close)